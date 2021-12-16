My name is Butters and I am a four month old Siamese kitten! I have a very friendly and loving... View on PetFinder
During a time when the state required businesses to close or limit capacity, owners with short operational histories or the inability to open due to staffing shortages were left with few options to receive government money to keep the doors open.
Longview officers arrested a man Friday for possessing 18 pounds of methamphetamines.
Wednesday morning commutes may include a mix of rain and snow for regional drivers.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Washington health officials are investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks linked to high school wrestling tournaments on Dec. 4 that included …
According to the new statement of charges, after the April reprimand in which Burchett agreed to not repeat the violation, the commission received a new complaint against her less than two weeks later.
A 21-year-old Longview man was sentenced to mandatory sex offender counseling and a year in prison Monday after pleading guilty in September t…
A $5 million reservoir fill line being planned for Longview would expand the city’s water system and potentially fix some of the lasting compl…
Minutes after taking his oath of office Tuesday, Cowlitz County Commissioner John Jabusch voted in one of the most major decisions of the year…
