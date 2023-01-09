Talking Business: U-Haul storage unit, moving truck facility to open in Kelso in 2023

A new, three-story building to store items like furniture, sports equipment and holiday decorations is expected to open later this year near Dick Hannah Toyota in Kelso.

U-Haul is building a 90,000-square-foot storage facility with roughly 700 indoor self-storage units that will be climate controlled. The facility off Tennant Way will also have moving trucks available.

“We are providing a one-stop shop for the moving and storage needs of our neighbors,” said U-Haul Company of Southern Washington President Dan Flatten.

Flatten said the site will also include a “U-box container warehouse” with room for about 300 storage containers. U-boxes are conainters U-Haul can deliver to you, as well as pick up to return to warehouses or ship to another location.

U-Haul has a facility to rent moving trucks and some storage units on Oregon Way in Longview. The new Kelso center will be located nine minutes east and is also set to include “access to U-Haul truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, boxes and moving supplies, professional hitch installation, bike racks, propane, and much more,” Flatten said.

He added the site’s temporary showroom will open within the next few months “pending the necessary city approvals.”

The facility will also include security, such as cameras inside and outside units and individually alarmed units. Flatten did not provide pricing.

U-Haul self-storage and moving center Estimated to open: Sometime in 2023 Address: 2672 Coween Park Dr., Kelso Hours: A planning document says the facility would be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info: www.uhaul.com

U-Haul was founded in a garage in 1945 down the road in Ridgefield by Leonard Shoen, a former barber turned entrepreneur.

According to its website, U-Haul came about during a Shoen family trip from San Diego to Portland when they could not find a trailer to rent. Joe Shoen, Leonard’s son, is the company’s current Chief Executive Officer.

The Kelso project was first proposed in 2018 by the AMERCO Real Estate Company, according to Kelso city documents. The documents say people can drive up to storage units to place items inside, and the facility will likely be open every day of the week, opening between 7 and 9 a.m. and closing from around 5 to 8 p.m.

U-Haul plans to hire locally to fill 20 available positions, including a general manager, customer service representatives, facility maintenance technicians, warehouse personnel, and drivers.

“This new U-Haul facility will enable us to serve a growing community,” Flatten said in a statement. “Kelso and the greater Longview area can have peace of mind knowing that a recognized industry leader is here to stay.”