Almost one year ago, Strides Horsemanship opened its doors to students eager to learn about horses.

The riding school gives students of all ages access to horses by offering riding lessons, clinics and barn hours — time in the day for students to pet, groom and feed horses outside of class.

The school also offers other events such as pony rides, women’s retreats and camps for students who aren’t able to commit to weekly lessons.

“It’s been so much fun,” said owner Leilani Nichols.

“Being a student here feels like owning a horse but without the expenses and full responsibility,” said Mikkayla Myers, an instructor at Stride Horsemanship.

The school started out with just one student, one horse and an outdoor arena. Within less than 12 months, the school has expanded to include an additional 40 students, eight horses and an almost fully constructed indoor arena and stalls.

The two business partners met while Myers was nannying for Nichols’ son. Separately, both were in a life transition and still trying to decide what they wanted to do next.

Myers didn’t know if she wanted to go back to school and work after taking time off to care for her dying father and Nichols had recently moved to be with her family to Longview from Clatskanie where she had been horse training.

“It was 2020 and just like everyone else, I was trying to find my purpose,” said Nichols.

The two, who grew up around horses, decided to open the Longview horse training facility.

“We built what we wished we had as kids,” said Nichols. “A supportive community that would take your hand and guide you through the beginning stages of horses.”

Strides Horsemanship Address: 2010 48th Avenue, Longview. Cost: Memberships are $350 a month and include weekly riding lessons with horses and equipment provided. People can also pay $150 a month to spend time with horses, without lessons, enjoying activities like grooming them or taking pony rides. Info: 360-442-1695, info@strideshorsemanship.com or www.strideshorsemanship.com

The pair created a safe, positive space for kids. They don’t tolerate bullying and are anti-drama — something that typically comes with competing in the arena. They welcome kids of ages and all income brackets. There is no dress code, expect for safety gear. It helps that all kids use the same horses and gear.

Finding a horse, trainer and housing can be overwhelming and expensive for someone who doesn’t know a lot about horses, explained Myers.

“This is a good way to get your feet wet at a relatively low cost,” she said.

Each student must pass the first level of their curriculum-based lesson plans — which focuses on safety — to be in the barn without a guardian. Afterward, students can study any type of riding that they are interested in.

“We are non-discipline specific, so whatever kids want to learn, we will try to find a way to do it,” said Myers.

Students learn how to catch, groom and saddle the horse, which isn’t often the case at most other riding schools, explained the owners.

Kids often come out after school for barn hours as well.

“It could be pouring down rain and muddy and there is still a full parking lot with kids playing in the field with horses,” said Myers.

The pair wanted students to have a well-rounded experience, which they say leads to more independence and confidence in the saddle and in life.

Kids are also invited to the barn during veterinary and farrier visits to learn more about the horse owning process.

Each horse, which most have been rescued or donated, have different skills that they teach students. Students are often drawn to a certain horse and make a personal connection with it.

The facility hopes to eventually set up as a nonprofit, so that low-income students can take riding lessons without having to pay but are currently taking donations on their website to help with the expenses that come with caring for horses.

On April 8, the riding school is hosting a free pony ride for the public to celebrate their one-year anniversary. The public will be able to ask questions and meet the instructors and horses.