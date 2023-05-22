With authentic flavors and a distinctive menu, the new Longview Mexican restaurant Moreno's is already creating a stir within its first two months.

Owner Alfonso Moreno said he takes pride in sourcing fresh ingredients to create classic Mexican dishes with a range of flavors.

The menu boasts a diverse selection of items, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas and some lesser-known but equally delicious options such as tortas — a type of sandwich filled with meat, vegetables and various garnishes — and horchata — a creamy, sweet rice-based drink.

However, according to Moreno "most people like burritos."

Moreno's Restaurant offers an assortment of burritos from the traditional bean, rice and cheese to the San Diego burrito, stuffed with chunks of steak, guacamole and fries.

He talked with The Daily News as he prepared meals for a hungry public. In the kitchen, he flipped a large tortilla and scooped an assortment of veggies, meat and rice into a little package.

"This kind of food came from California," said Moreno, who said he learned his trade from his brother and brother-in-law, and they learned from one of the founders of the famous Mexican restaurant Roberto's, located in Southern California.

Moreno, who has been in the restaurant industry for decades, described the food as "Tex-Mex" and emphasized that nearly all of the items sold on the menu are made of fresh ingredients.

"The only thing that we buy frozen is tamales," he said mainly because of how labor-intensive as well as time-consuming they can be to make.

Moreno's has a drive-thru and indoor seating. The restaurant boasts a relaxed feel, more than some other local quick-order Mexican eateries; it's not Taco Bell.

Moreno said he plans to keep the business small and the food up to his standards.

"That's why I'm not seeing a franchise...because, like I said, I try to keep it healthy. I try to keep it fresh," he said.

Moreno said he enjoys being "self-employed" and he gets to work besides his wife plus other family members. The biggest issue Moreno faces is not about business operations, but time spent away from his children.

"I have three kids, my wife works a normal shift, but I have to stay here," he said. "I think this is very important to the business. I have to stay here and be away from my kids."

However, with all the responsibilities of being a small business owner, Moreno said he can keep prices low by working at the restaurant, instead of hiring staff.

"Being self-employed means that I work here and pass those savings [down to] the customer," he said.

Moreno's Mexican Food Address: 530 7th Ave. Suite A Longview. Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily. Info: 360-261-7175 or www.facebook.com/MorenosMexFood