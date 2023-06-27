WOODLAND — Located just a stone’s throw away from Woodland’s Horseshoe Lake, in a building that used to be a bank in the 1900s, now stands Louie Jean Studios, an event space and natural light photography studio that helps people immortalize life’s precious moments.

The cozy studio at 339 Davidson Ave. is owned by first-time small business owners Em and Carson LeFrancq, who opened the studio in April.

The studio’s name derives from when the LeFrancqs were expecting another child. At the time, they didn’t know the baby’s sex, but in the end, they had a bouncing baby boy. If the baby turned out to be a girl, the name they selected was Louie Jean, and they would later repurpose the name for their business instead.

Their 900-square-foot studio, with its hardwood floors and vast windows, allows photographers to rent the space for sessions or folks to hold private events, which supplies clients with props, four different types of backdrops, seven tables, a nook, and a small kitchen space.

Louie Jean Studios can fit at least 30 guests, with seats and tables, with max capacity for 40 for events like bridal or baby showers, which are the most popular events to have taken place at the studio, according to Em LeFrancq, 26, of Woodland.

Thanks to the building’s old charm, which includes its immense windowpane, the studio glows with so much natural light that it doesn’t require professional lighting.

The building is meant to capture customers’ future favorite moments, but for Em LeFrancq, her favorite moment at the studio was its grand opening in April.

“Seeing everyone from the community coming to support us and gathering for the first time brought tears to my eyes,” she said.

The couple selected Woodland not only because they live there but also to bring something fresh and entertaining for the community.

Em LeFrancq, who grew up in La Center, is a cancer survivor and at the age of 21 had her stomach removed. She also had a preventive double mastectomy.

She said she feels a great deal of responsibility to preserve life’s priceless moments for eternity.

“... I’m so empathetic and hold myself responsible for everything,” she said. “I want everything to be perfect.”

The studio is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but by appointment only.

A range of packages is designed to fit various budgets and tastes. The cost of renting the space depends on the date and the amount of time needed, with $220 for two hours to $800 for nine hours.

Holding a market or pop-up in the space ranges from $90 for one hour to $510 for nine hours. To book the studio for a photo shoot, the prices vary from $65 for one hour, which includes set-up and take-down time, to $600 for nine hours.

The couple has business plans that include the possibility of classes taught by artisans, like bakers and painters.

“I love events and have always planned the events in my family,” Em LeFrancq said. “I love getting people together.”

Louie Jean Studios Address: 339 Davidson Ave., Woodland. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., by appointment only. Info: Louiejeanstudios.com