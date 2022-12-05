Talking business: Miniature golf course opens on California Way in Longview

Tucked between industrial facilities and a pizzeria, Sam’s Mini Golf at 1238 California way, is an unconventional and welcomed sight with an 18-hole course designed for family entertainment.

Before the course arrived, the vacant lot held a shed with a mural of a brawny lumberjack cutting down a tree made of pizza.

“Mini golf and pizza have been in the family for a few decades,” said owner Sam Miller, who, along with his stepdad Mitch Kolln started PieTrio’s Pizzeria on Commerce Avenue in 2007.

In fact, the business is a family affair, with two similar locations managed by other family members.

Miller said one of the other courses is a 36-hole golf course in Eugene. He hopes to bring a similar expansion to his Longview location in the not-so-distant future. He said other recreation options could include batting cages, go-carts and movies.

The price for entry at the course is $6 for kids, $8 for adults and $5 for a second round of golf.

Miller said his family looked at other areas to place the golf course, such as near Vancouver, but Longview made the most sense due to the lack of recreational family entertainment venues.

“In the early 2000s, we had drawings of this land [as a golf course],” he said. “It’s always been in our head.”

Sam's Mini Golf Address: 1238 California Way, Longview Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday Info: 360-718-5058 or Sam's MINI GOLF on Facebook

The course is quaint for mini golf standards. At Sam’s Mini Golf, no giant windmill disrupts your putt, nor would you see an enormous crocodile ready to swallow a golf ball while you take a stroke.

The 18-hole golf course, stylized as a natural garden with faux natural barriers, is “truly a miniature golf course in the truest sense,” said Miller.

Players can putt multi-colored golf balls on light green AstroTurf that matches the shade of green on pool tables.

Even though he owns and operates a miniature golf course, Miller doesn’t actually play golf, saying miniature golf is “like golf but fun.” Some players bring their golf clubs to the course though, he added.

Miller said the Longview community has been welcoming to the new business, as the Triangle Bowl and Regal Cinema movie theater are some of the area’s only communal entertainment centers.

“It’s kinda rewarding,” he said. “When we started the pizzeria, [the public said] ‘yeah, we love pizza.’ When we started this, it was a whole different level of appreciation, like ‘we needed this,’ ‘we’re so thankful you built this for the people.’”