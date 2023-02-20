Caffeine addicts of Longview can rejoice — The Truck Yard Cafe is open.

Owner Marjie Estrada opened the intimate cafe at 411 Oregon Way last month in what used to be an empty lot with a small green structure at the corner of Beech Street and Oregon Way.

“We like the small town feel of Longview, that’s why we headed to that direction for the coffee shop,” said Estrada, who lives in Oregon.

The Truck Yard Cafe differs from your typical cafe; besides espressos, sweet treats and a walk-up window, the snug shelter offers 20-ounce milkshakes, root beer floats and Italian sodas that can be ordered in person or on the delivery app DoorDash. There is seating in the building and outside.

Estrada and her husband transformed The Truck Yard Cafe and offer a variety of foodie options, including gyros with creamy tzatziki sauce and feta cheese, breakfast sandwiches and Italian espressos.

However, the “Dole Whip Deluxe” is the menu’s star. An entire pineapple is converted into an ice-cream-like treat with chunks of pineapple protruding out like a shark’s dorsal fin. You know, like you can get at Disney resorts.

A former Taco Bell supervisor, Estrada, said she and her husband “years ago” decided to quit their day jobs and start their restaurant. Now, they are the owners of the Jalisco-influenced Las Flamas and Cantina Mexican restaurant in Vancouver. She has brought her knowledge and experience to Longview with a cozy, comfy cafe that she plans to build upon with more food carts and outdoor entertainment, like TVs outside in the summer.

The Truck Yard Cafe is housed in a small building, while the lot also houses other food trucks: Bobablastic and an empty food truck where Estrada plans to eventually sell Mexican food.

The Truck Yard Cafe Address: 411 Oregon Way, Longview. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Info: www.facebook.com/thetruckyardWA

Estrada noticed that Longview, unlike Vancouver and especially Portland, doesn’t have a suitable food truck scene. She decided to make that a part of her business model and she rents out space on her lot to food truck operators.

“We lease out those spaces. We have six spaces, and they’re all available for lease,” said Estrada.

All of The Truck Yard Cafe’s employees are locals, she added.

“They know the neighborhood,” Estrada said. “Two of the employees live within a block of there [the cafe]; that’s their neighborhood.”

Estrada said she believes her cafe could play a part in uplifting Longview’s St. Helens neighborhood, which was disrupted weeks ago when a shooting occurred in the community causing a lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

“That area of town, when I post online, I get some comments [on social media] saying I wouldn’t go to that side of town, [but] we want to bring a safe environment. It’s all fenced in so families can come ... make that neighborhood a little bit better,” said Estrada.