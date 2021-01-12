NWIW says $2.3 billion construction project will need 1,434 workers

The owners of a proposed methanol plant at the Port of Kalama this month released their own final economic analysis that predicted the three-year construction project will create 1,434 new full-year jobs, with 192 permanent full-time jobs.

The report, conducted for Northwest Innovation Works by ECONorthwest, said the company will spend $728 million on local labor, goods, fees, sales taxes and services in connection with the construction of the facility, located on 90 acres at the Port of Kalama. Total construction costs are estimated be about $2.3 billion.

The study reported that the average wages and salaries at the facility will be $72,338, plus another $30,000 in annual benefits. It estimated that another 800 “indirect” permanent jobs will be linked to the plant operations.

In the report, NW Innovation Works noted it has pledged to invest annually in carbon mitigation projects with an emphasis on opportunities located within Washington State and Southwest Washington. The company said that based on an assumed $15 million invested in an average Washington remediation project, this effort would have the effect of supporting 131 jobs, $8.7 million in labor income, and $25.2 million in total economic output in Washington.