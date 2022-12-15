Longview Downtowners to host last local shopping event of year on Saturday

There are two more Saturdays until Christmas, and one more promotional “Shop Local Saturday” of 2022, according to the Longview Downtowners, a nonprofit business organization.

Businesses along and near Commerce Avenue are planning sales and promotions, which surveys show is what consumers are looking for this holiday season.

The National Retail Federation reports the majority of surveyed shoppers in October said they expect higher prices this holiday season, and nearly two-thirds reportes sales and promotions were more important to them now than last year.

Local, small business vendors plan to set up at 9 a.m., Saturday in the foyer of The Merk, the historic building that boasts brick-and-mortar retail shops, eateries and salons.

One eatery inside The Merk, called the MERKantile Cafe, is slated to have a first-year-anniversary event at 10 a.m. which includes a certificate ceremony.

Santa Claus is scheduled at 1 p.m. to visit Ashtown Brewing Company, which offers food and 18 taps, on 11th Avenue.

At 6 p.m., a 21-and-over holiday pub crawl is scheduled to start at All In Saloon, which opened in October, at 1315 Commerce Ave. People can purchase the $20 tickets for the event, called “Kringle Krawl Longview” at the saloon or online through eventbrite.com.

People can end the night downtown with the two siblings, their father and bandmates that comprise Finnegan Blue who plan to perform an Irish Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre on Vandercook Way. Tickets can be purchased at www.columbiatheatre.com or by calling 360-575-8499.