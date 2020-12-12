Longview City Council hears from community torn over restaurant defiance

Council member Christine Schott told TDN Friday that all community members should have "compassion, empathy and understanding as to why someone reacts or thinks or does what they do, instead of jumping to conclusions." People should listen to one another, try to understand their viewpoint and find middle ground and respectfully disagree if need be, she said.

“Some people were angry and frustrated, and there is emotion on both sides of this topic," Schott said. "I can't even say that what the council member (Kendall) said was wrong, because I know her meaning behind it was thoughtful, and that she is looking out for the community. ... Just because constituents are not happy with the comments she made does not mean she shouldn't have made those comments."

Other citizens continued to weigh in at the council meeting, with Joann Maynard saying that while she and her husband are in the high risk category for COVID-19 transmission and take “every precaution.”

“However, our high risk should not stop people from making their own decisions on how much risk they want to take,” she said. “Our fear of catching it should not stop other people from living the lives they want to live with the knowledge that COVID is very dangerous.”