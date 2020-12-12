Longview City Council hears from community torn over restaurant defiance

As of Friday, three restaurants in the city — Stuffy's II Restaurant, the Oregon Way Tavern and Creekside Cafe — had publicly announced that they would ignore Gov. Jay Inslee's rules prohibiting indoor food service and offer dine-in options.
One of the restaurants, Stuffy's II, announced Friday it was voluntarily suspending its liquor license as of Dec. 12 after a visit from state inspectors. The restaurant said it would continue to serve food indoors, facing fines for violating the state mandate of nearly $10,000 per day.
Business has been brisk at the restaurants serving indoors, and many local restaurants have expanded outdoor dining and take-out or drive-thru services.
In social media and via remote comments at a Dec. 10 city council meeting, some community members and elected officials are arguing that businesses and individuals should be able to make their own choices about the risks and consequences of not following public health orders. Others argue that flouting the rules will prolong the pandemic and lead to more coronavirus spread, more COVID-19 infections and potential deaths.
One community Facebook page that supports reopening restaurants specifically called out council member Ruth Kendall for her viewpoints, which she shared in a TDN article that polled several elected officials about their thoughts on the restaurants.
A number of commenters on various social media site criticized Kendall's position and called for her removal from the council. One person posted Kendall's home address in the comments section.
At one point in the Dec. 10 council meeting, the mayor interrupted two commenters to warn against personal attack on council members.
Kendall said she worried that the sharing of her address could have far-ranging effects on people who might otherwise want to run for city council.
"I think it is very unfortunate when we have social media groups specifically aimed at intimidating people that hold public office. My concern about that is who is going to want to run for public office if you get ridiculed and called out on social media like I was yesterday?" Kendall said in a Dec. 11 with The Daily News.
"It's one thing to publicize and criticize an elected official's position on an issue, but it's another entirely to encourage vicious and threatening personal attacks in the comments thread [on social media], of which there are over a hundred," said Jim Young in an email to The Daily News. "One poster asked if anybody could provide Kendall's home address so folks can organize a protest at her house. Another poster responded by posting her address."
"We have seen this play out before in other states around the country and it's getting ugly and scary," wrote Young.
Kendall told The Daily News Friday that while restaurants may not be the single-most dangerous places during a pandemic, they are a "key" source of spread.
According to a state Department of Health report, food service and restaurant settings are the most common non-healthcare congregate setting for COVID-19 outbreaks in Washington. As of Nov. 28, the state had reported 188 outbreaks in food service facilities or restaurants over the course of the pandemic.
"I want to see all of the restaurants open and all of the businesses open, but the way we get there is to get the spread of COVID under control," Kendall said. "If more restaurants open, the longer it spreads, the longer it (the shutdown) will be for everybody."
She added that she personally supports local restaurants by ordering takeout meals.
Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said Friday that while all public servants open themselves up to the possibility of public criticism as part of the role, "I feel a line gets crossed when a councilor is disparaged in a public forum or meeting, or threats are made on their behalf in a council meeting or otherwise."
At the Dec. 10 city council meeting, citizens spoke in support and against local restaurants reopening in violation of Inslee’s COVID-19 mandates.
Bill Josh, an administrator for the Cowlitz County News Facebook page, said it was “absolutely sickening to think that we are going to lose thousands of jobs in our community when we need them the most.”
Earlier this week, Stuffy's II employee Skai Hogue told TDN that the restaurant employs more than 35 people.
"We survived the first COVID shutdown, and when we got shutdown the second time, we had to lay off over 25 of our staff," said Hogue, whose grandparents own Stuffy's II.
Tony Katzenberger told the city council he had “personally been to open restaurants” and claimed that they are following "Center for Disease Control guidelines."
Support Local Journalism
“I ask you to understand that there is no Longview without small business,” Katzenberger said.
The three restaurants that have reopened for indoor dining announced that they would follow all of the state's previous safety rules for restaurants, including increased sanitation, capacity limits, mask mandates and social distancing requirements. The CDC outlines similar guidelines for restaurants and bars with the caveat that "these considerations are meant to supplement — not replace — any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which businesses must comply."
Josh and Katzenberger attempted to make comments regarding Kendall's statements to TDN, but Wallis reminded them that public comments had to be addressed to the mayor and could not be derogatory toward any council member.
“I said I would not allow anyone to be discourteous and not respectful and I am going to stand with that. If that was your point in sharing your comments this evening you may want to reconsider,” she said at the meeting.
When Wallis was elected mayor, she told TDN that she wanted to heal the community and use her leadership to bring a measure of civility back to public discourse. On Friday she said that's why she cut off the targeted comments.
"As mayor, I insist on proper decorum and courteous respect during the council's public business meeting. Councilmembers want to hear from our constituents and that is the reason we have included constituent comments as a portion of our business meeting," she said. "At a minimum, the exchange should be civil and respectful."
In the interview Friday, Kendall said she was pleased with the mayor's response to enforce the rules for constituent comments, which prohibit commenters from personally addressing or degrading specific council members.
Council member Christine Schott told TDN Friday that all community members should have "compassion, empathy and understanding as to why someone reacts or thinks or does what they do, instead of jumping to conclusions." People should listen to one another, try to understand their viewpoint and find middle ground and respectfully disagree if need be, she said.
“Some people were angry and frustrated, and there is emotion on both sides of this topic," Schott said. "I can't even say that what the council member (Kendall) said was wrong, because I know her meaning behind it was thoughtful, and that she is looking out for the community. ... Just because constituents are not happy with the comments she made does not mean she shouldn't have made those comments."
Other citizens continued to weigh in at the council meeting, with Joann Maynard saying that while she and her husband are in the high risk category for COVID-19 transmission and take “every precaution.”
“However, our high risk should not stop people from making their own decisions on how much risk they want to take,” she said. “Our fear of catching it should not stop other people from living the lives they want to live with the knowledge that COVID is very dangerous.”
She said restaurants that want to open should be able to, because “this is America.”
Small businesses owner Jeremiah Harrington said he supported small business opening against Inslee’s orders and said it could help restore normalcy for children who are struggling with isolation.
“The fact that the kids can’t go have a meal with their family is part of the issue. There’s no normalcy,” he said. “Somewhere that’s open and safe they can get a meal with family and talk is such a huge benefit.”
Another speaker, Jon-Erik Hegstad warned that “if we don’t work together we will be shut down for longer. The longer we deny reality the more danger we are ... going into.”
The death toll and overall impact of the pandemic concerned Teresa Purcell, who told the council that “people are dying from this and we don’t even know what the long term implications are.”
She said while she wanted to make it clear that “no one in this community” wants to see small businesses close, “the one thing we know ... is until we get the pandemic under control and we address the curve and we have the vaccine and we have herd immunity we are not going to be able to effectively restore our economy.”
Stuffy's II was the first restaurant to reopen for indoor dining, welcoming its first dine-in customers Sunday. A day later, the Oregon Way Tavern reopened indoor seating at its pub.
Representatives at both restaurants told TDN that the ban on indoor dining forced them to lay off employees and dramatically cut revenues, making it extremely difficult to operate. While they considered expanding outdoor seating, which is still allowed under the governor's order, representatives said few people are willing to eat outside in the winter, and the costs of renting a tent and space heaters were more than they could make back in sales.
Creekside Cafe joined the other restaurants Thursday, announcing on Facebook that while its owners "very much respect" the state-mandated dine-in ban, "we are choosing to open back up for dine in services."
"This choice is not political, it is not one side versus the other, this choice is a choice we have had to make for ourselves, our families and for our employees," the restaurant wrote in the post. "We are so excited to be part of the community and bring Creekside back to its glory."
Wallis said overall, "any personal issues we may have with Covid-19 and its effects should not give one license to belittle, be belligerent, or disrespectful to one another, whether in council chambers, a zoom council meeting, on social media, or face to face."
"We as a people can and should be a little kinder and give each other more grace during this difficult time."
