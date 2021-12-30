Kelso radio station The Wave switches from classic hits to 'solid rock'

A local radio station that played classic hits, then Christmas music for the past roughly two months, has switched to playing more current rock.

The Washington Interstate Broadcasting Company of Kelso reported Monday the station 101.5 FM is now called The Blitz and features "solid rock" music from the 1970s to 2000s.

The Blitz General Manager and Program Director John Paul said lineups include "iconic rock songs."

"You’ll hear The Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Staind, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Linkin Park, Metallica, AC/DC and more," he said.

The station was previously called The Wave and played "classic hits," Paul added. He said those songs can now be heard on the sister station Hometeam 100.7 FM and 1490 AM KLOG.

Cookin' Country 105.5 FM, KUKN and The Cowlitz Podcast Network are also operated under the same umbrella. The company reports it is "the only local radio group that is 100% locally programmed and owned with all the programming decisions made here."

