Business: SlapShot USA loads up to get through national ammo shortage

“The issue is there’s so much fluctuation in the supply and what we can sell. We all have kids and families of our own, so we need something that’s a little more stable,” Rosales said.

Gun sales rise across the country in times of uncertainty, so 2020 became a big year for SlapShot’s business. The firearm trade association the National Sports Shooting Foundation said gun sales were 70% higher than normal during the first half of 2020. Sales rose again around the time of President Joe Biden’s election, which Adam Teig said happened whenever a political change made gun owners worry about increased restriction.

The business has been shakier this year as the global manufacturing crunch overseas hit ammunition makers. Some types of bullets SlapShot sells doubled their prices since last year. On the manufacturing side, Teig said that some distributors had begun selling primers at up to 10 times their normal price.

“We have someone checking out distributor websites for ammo every hour or every half-hour. If it’s available, we need to see it and buy it fast,” Teig said.

Rosales said the gun supply has become more stable over the last month, but she expected ammo supplies to remain unsteady for a while.