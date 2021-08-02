Business: SlapShot USA loads up to get through national ammo shortage

Before SlapShot USA had a storefront in Longview, the family behind it was developing their own brand of ammunition.
Randy Teig got into the ammunition business after leaving his job with the Portland Police Department. With the help of son Adam Teig, a professional engineer, the two developed a new type of shotgun shell they began selling in 2017.
Adam Teig says the SlapShot Precision Home Defense shells are the fastest on the market, firing at around 3,000 feet per second — or double a normal shotgun shell’s speed. The additional speed and polymer blend of the casing supposedly creates a more concentrated point of impact with less collateral damage.
“It’s for close quarters. A missed shot is not going to go through walls and break things in other apartments, but if you do hit someone it kills quickly,” Teig said.
The high-speed claims about SlapShot USA’s ammo drew attention from Cowlitz County and gun enthusiasts around the country. In September 2018, the family opened a store in the Eighth Avenue Plaza in Longview to make and sell their ammo, as well as other guns and bullets.
Three years later, SlapShot remains a family business. Randy Teig’s wife, Annette Teig, and Adam Teig’s siblings Chris Teig and Cassondra Rosales work at least part time at the store. While the gun store sees steady business, the majority of the family also work second jobs because of the volatility of the gun market.
“The issue is there’s so much fluctuation in the supply and what we can sell. We all have kids and families of our own, so we need something that’s a little more stable,” Rosales said.
Gun sales rise across the country in times of uncertainty, so 2020 became a big year for SlapShot’s business. The firearm trade association the National Sports Shooting Foundation said gun sales were 70% higher than normal during the first half of 2020. Sales rose again around the time of President Joe Biden’s election, which Adam Teig said happened whenever a political change made gun owners worry about increased restriction.
The business has been shakier this year as the global manufacturing crunch overseas hit ammunition makers. Some types of bullets SlapShot sells doubled their prices since last year. On the manufacturing side, Teig said that some distributors had begun selling primers at up to 10 times their normal price.
“We have someone checking out distributor websites for ammo every hour or every half-hour. If it’s available, we need to see it and buy it fast,” Teig said.
Rosales said the gun supply has become more stable over the last month, but she expected ammo supplies to remain unsteady for a while.
The store modified its sales policy to help balance the shortage’s demands. SlapShot ammunition originally had been available for purchase in the store and through the online shop. As the shortage grew more intense, the Teigs struggled to keep the stock available at the store.