Earlier this month, Jay's Jukebox Burgers, the 1950s-style diner known for its twisting curly fries and mouth-watering cheeseburgers, closed its downtown Longview doors for the final time as it serves as another casualty of inflationary prices and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally this piece was intended to be a food review highlighting the best hamburgers in the Longview and Kelso area. As part of my culinary exploration, I indulged in various burgers, including a bacon cheeseburger from Nipps and Burgerville, the All In burger from the All In Saloon, Porky's Public House & Eatery's Slop Trough burger served with a fried egg, and of course, a cheeseburger and fries from Jay Mitchell's restaurant.

However, during the gastronomic journey, news arrived of Mitchell's decision to shut down his establishment. Mitchell's burger, fondly known as The Spicy Big Jay cheeseburger, had held a prominent place on the list of must-try burgers. Mitchell remembers the first time he moved into the 1232 Commerce Avenue location in February 2020.

"It was completely destroyed," he said about remodeling the space.

Unbeknownst to him, the pandemic was about to enter all our lives. For Mitchell, like many of us then, COVID was not on our radar.

"How many times on the West Coast do you hear about bird flu and monkeypox?" he said. "It hardly ever reaches us here in Washington. We're in a small town. I didn't think anything of it."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Feb. 29, 2020, followed by the first statewide stay-at-home order on March 23.

Mitchell initially thought the lockdown would last a few months. When December rolled around, he opened Jay's Jukebox Burgers' doors. For the first 11 months, the restaurant survived, he said.

Mitchell worked 16-hour days between the restaurant and his second job as a manufacturing engineer at Georgia-Pacific in Wauna, Oregon.

"80% of my check, (I) threw it back in (the business)," he said. However, with all that effort, "COVID put us in a deficit of $159,000," and he owes $36,000 in back taxes, he added.

Mitchell said his business didn't qualify for the popular SBA-backed loans called the Paycheck Protection Program because he started his business past the program's cutoff. He said he and his aunt were "paying for everything."

The rising cost of food served as the final blow to his business; as he says, after looking at himself financially, he realized he couldn't go on.

"There's an old saying; you're digging yourself a hole," he said in his southern drawl. "When do you put the shovel down?"

On May 28, Mitchell took to Jay's Jukebox Burgers' Facebook page to announce the restaurant closure due to "cost of operations," stating never truly recovered from the pandemic.

"When we started, our profit margin was 42%," said Mitchell. When he closed his doors, it was 32.9%.

With all the dismay he reflected on the past few years of his life, he could see the positivity that his restaurant created outside of his excellent food.

Jay's Jukebox Burgers' closure leaves behind a big hole in the community as the restaurant supported local charities, helped sponsor downtown Longview's Harvest Festival, and purchased supplies from 12 nearby farms.

"The only thing we couldn't get in Washington or Oregon was garlic," Mitchell said.

He described himself as a "weird employer" for bailing out his employees from jail and even loaning them money.

"We were like a family," Mitchell said while enjoying his breakfast during a recent interview. "(We) still are."

Mitchell, who is formerly homeless, will celebrate his 17th year of sobriety in September.

"At the end of the day, I wasn't a business guy," he said.

Today, there are no sounds of meat sizzling or the chitter chatter of customers at the Commerce Avenue space, only the shadows of 1950s memorabilia scattered across the restaurant.

With a sobering self-reflection, he states that he is at ease with most of his decisions.

"My dream was a restaurant," he said. "At the end of the day, whether or not it succeeded or failed, I (lived) my dream. How many people can say that?"