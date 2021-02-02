ilani Casino opens huge new parking garage

The ilani Casino in Ridgefield announced the opening of its newest investment in economic development on the Cowlitz Reservation, a six-story, million-square-foot parking structure includes more than 2,700 spaces and will allow for a future expansion to more than 4,000 spaces.

To mark the grand opening and to showcase the “speed ramps” that provide rapid access to the garage’s upper levels, ilani hosted a private race, featuring American auto racing driver Michael Andretti traveling down one of the garage’s speed ramps in an edible cake car. The car was a replica of Andretti’s 1991 IndyCar National Championship race car.

During the private race, ilani and Andretti helped break two Guinness World Records — for the fastest edible vehicle (17.08 mph) and the longest distance covered by an edible vehicle (349.81 feet). The car weighed in at an astounding 669 pounds, 91% of which was edible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I had a great time with Black Sheep Custom Cakes and the entire ilani team setting a new fastest edible vehicle speed record,” said Andretti. “I’ve driven a lot of vehicles, and this was by far one of the most unique. What a great way to showcase this new state-of-the art parking facility.”