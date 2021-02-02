ilani Casino opens huge new parking garage

The ilani Casino in Ridgefield announced the opening of its newest investment in economic development on the Cowlitz Reservation, a six-story, million-square-foot parking structure includes more than 2,700 spaces and will allow for a future expansion to more than 4,000 spaces.
To mark the grand opening and to showcase the “speed ramps” that provide rapid access to the garage’s upper levels, ilani hosted a private race, featuring American auto racing driver Michael Andretti traveling down one of the garage’s speed ramps in an edible cake car. The car was a replica of Andretti’s 1991 IndyCar National Championship race car.
During the private race, ilani and Andretti helped break two Guinness World Records — for the fastest edible vehicle (17.08 mph) and the longest distance covered by an edible vehicle (349.81 feet). The car weighed in at an astounding 669 pounds, 91% of which was edible.
“I had a great time with Black Sheep Custom Cakes and the entire ilani team setting a new fastest edible vehicle speed record,” said Andretti. “I’ve driven a lot of vehicles, and this was by far one of the most unique. What a great way to showcase this new state-of-the art parking facility.”
The record-breaking car was designed, baked and built by renowned celebrity cake artist Mike Elder. After the race concluded, ilani donated more than 500 pounds of the cake car to Share Vancouver, a local nonprofit whose mission is to lead the hungry and homeless to self-sufficiency by providing food, shelter, housing, education, advocacy and compassion through the strength of the community.”
ilani’s current surface parking lots are often near capacity. The new garage will allow ilani to host major concerts and other events during peak business volumes on weekends, as well as support planned future expansions.
“The parking garage is a testament to the ever-increasing attraction of ilani and a further showcase of the tribe’s commitment to the community,” said Cowlitz Indian Tribe Chairman Philip Harju. “We believe the future holds more opportunity for growth, and this garage — and its potential for expansion — will help us accommodate more visitors and more activity for years to come.”
ilani also aims to enhance the guest experience and public safety by offering the latest in technology and structural enhancements. The state-of-the-art parking garage includes an LED wayfinding lightingpark-assist system to assist help guests with easy navigation, indicating how many spaces are available on each level.