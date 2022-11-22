Dozens of Cowlitz County businesses participating in Small Business Saturday

Most Cowlitz County businesses will be open for Small Business Saturday, and shoppers are encouraged to take their search for gifts county-wide.

Traditionally, local retailers kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday, a national event sponsored by American Express to encourage consumers to buy at small, local shops the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

"Small Business Saturday is incredibly important to all our small businesses in the county," said Lindsey Cope, vice president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. "Despite if you see it on a list, the majority of small businesses will be open and would love to see, and need to see, an influx of customers."

In Longview, dozens of businesses will be running specials and participating in a passport event held by the Longview Downtowners.

Shoppers can pick up a passport at Hopscotch Toys, get it signed at 29 participating businesses and turn it back in at Hopscotch to be entered to win the grand prize — a variety of $25 gift cards to downtown Longview businesses. The 250 passports will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who don't get all 29 signatures can still turn their passports in to win a smaller prize, said Cope, who is also president of the Downtowners.

Most businesses will be open their regular hours, which vary, and shoppers are reminded to check before heading out, Cope said.

Keebler Coffee Roasters is hosting the Roxy Night Market from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday at 1101 Commerce Ave. The event will include live music, food and vendors.

While they aren't holding city-wide events, businesses in Kelso, Woodland and Kalama will be open Saturday. Many will likely have sales, discounts or raffles, Cope said.

The Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce has been holding a Shop Small November bingo event. Shoppers can pick up a bingo card at a participating business and make a purchase at those listed on the card to get a stamp. Weekly prizes have been drawn from bingos and shoppers can play to "blackout" to be entered in a grand prize.

The Cowlitz Economic Development Council is trying to create a cohesive list of businesses and urges shoppers to travel county-wide, Cope said.

"We're encouraging people as a whole to keep purchasing local at the forefront of their minds," she said. "Everyone is feeling the need to stretch their dollars, probably more than they have in a decade. But if you go in and find gifts, day-to-day purchases, you're keeping dollars local, helping neighbors, friends, supporting the T-ball teams and soccer teams here."