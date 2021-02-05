Bud Clary group buys Columbia Ford, creating giant Longview car dealership

The Bud Clary Auto Group is buying its biggest Longview rival, Columbia Ford, the owners of the two auto dealer giants announced Friday in a joint interview with The Daily News. The deal will close March 1, they said.
The Bud Clary group, named after the grandfather of the company’s current owners, Bryce and Kelly Clary, will add two more auto franchises to its statewide total of 11, plus a huge “fleet” sales operation.
The more than 175 combined employees at the Clary and Columbia auto groups were notified of the pending sale a week ago, the owners said, setting off a weeklong buzz in the Longview-Kelso area.
“We’ve had a long run here,” Pat Sari, president of Columbia Ford/Hyundai told TDN. Columbia Ford celebrated its grand opening in March 1972 at its 7th Avenue location. His father, William Sari, had purchased Mason Ford in 1964. Brother Phil and brother-in-law Peter Rybar are the other principals in the business.
The Columbia Ford sign at the sprawling southside site will be quietly replaced with a Bud Clary Ford sign March 1, with no plans at this time for a celebration event, said Bryce Clary, who with his brother Kelly provide third-generation leadership of the Longview-based company.
After 16 years as one of the top volume dealers of government fleet vehicles for Ford Motor Company, Columbia Ford was ranked fifth in the nation for its Ford government sales. The company’s state contract extends at least another two years and will carry over to Clary Ford.
The roots of the Clary dealership extend even deeper, back to 1959, when Bud Clary Chevrolet opened its doors. Its dealerships now offer Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Honda, Hyundai, Ram Subaru and Toyota vehicles from locations in Moses Lake in central Washington, Yakima, Auburn and Washougal.
In Longview, Clary has Chevrolet and Subaru franchises, and Columbia has Ford, Lincoln and Hyundai franchises.
Both family businesses have built long traditions of community involvement and philanthropy, and Bryce Clary said he expects those relationships, gifts and sponsorships will continue.
He declined to say whether the purchase would result in any job losses, but said he expected no significant consolidation of services or locations of the two dealerships.
“We are so fortunate to find a quality dealer group with close ties to our community,” said Pat Sari. “We believe they will take good care of our customers and our employees. They care about this community and they will continue to support this community in many ways”
He said that other firms had made offers to buy Columbia Ford, but the Clary family’s strong Longview base led to its selection.
“We also are grateful to our loyal customers of the last 50 years,” said Sari. “Thank you for letting us be part of your lives. Our families will continue to be active in this community as Cowlitz County continues to grow.”