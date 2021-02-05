Bud Clary group buys Columbia Ford, creating giant Longview car dealership

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The roots of the Clary dealership extend even deeper, back to 1959, when Bud Clary Chevrolet opened its doors. Its dealerships now offer Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Honda, Hyundai, Ram Subaru and Toyota vehicles from locations in Moses Lake in central Washington, Yakima, Auburn and Washougal.

In Longview, Clary has Chevrolet and Subaru franchises, and Columbia has Ford, Lincoln and Hyundai franchises.

Both family businesses have built long traditions of community involvement and philanthropy, and Bryce Clary said he expects those relationships, gifts and sponsorships will continue.

He declined to say whether the purchase would result in any job losses, but said he expected no significant consolidation of services or locations of the two dealerships.

“We are so fortunate to find a quality dealer group with close ties to our community,” said Pat Sari. “We believe they will take good care of our customers and our employees. They care about this community and they will continue to support this community in many ways”

He said that other firms had made offers to buy Columbia Ford, but the Clary family’s strong Longview base led to its selection.

“We also are grateful to our loyal customers of the last 50 years,” said Sari. “Thank you for letting us be part of your lives. Our families will continue to be active in this community as Cowlitz County continues to grow.”

