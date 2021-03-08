Bud Clary banner marks official transfer of Columbia Ford and Hyundai

Since last week, a new Bud Clary banner has been hanging from the Ford and Hyundai dealerships on 7th Avenue in Longview. Calls are now answered as "Bud Clary Ford and Hyundai."

On March 1, the owners Bryce and Kelly Clary of the Bud Clary Group officially took over their 10th and 11th auto dealerships in the state with the purchase of Longview's Columbia Ford and Hyundai.

Brothers Pat and Phil Sari and brother-in-law Peter Rybar were the last principals of the business that William Sari purchased in 1964 and moved to the 7th Avenue location in 1972.

The more than 175 combined employees at the Clary and Columbia auto groups were notified of the pending sale in early February.

Two faded Columbia Ford signs are still visible from 7th Avenue — and ode to the longtime local company, and a nod to the city's evolving businesses.

