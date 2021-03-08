 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bud Clary banner marks official transfer of Columbia Ford and Hyundai
0 comments
editor's pick web only featured

Bud Clary banner marks official transfer of Columbia Ford and Hyundai

{{featured_button_text}}
Bud Clary Ford and Hyundai

A Bud Clary sign hangs on the Hyundai dealership on Seventh Avenue in Longview on Monday, March 8.

 Hayley Day

Since last week, a new Bud Clary banner has been hanging from the Ford and Hyundai dealerships on 7th Avenue in Longview. Calls are now answered as "Bud Clary Ford and Hyundai."

On March 1, the owners Bryce and Kelly Clary of the Bud Clary Group officially took over their 10th and 11th auto dealerships in the state with the purchase of Longview's Columbia Ford and Hyundai.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brothers Pat and Phil Sari and brother-in-law Peter Rybar were the last principals of the business that William Sari purchased in 1964 and moved to the 7th Avenue location in 1972. 

The more than 175 combined employees at the Clary and Columbia auto groups were notified of the pending sale in early February. 

Two faded Columbia Ford signs are still visible from 7th Avenue — and ode to the longtime local company, and a nod to the city's evolving businesses.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Student Loan Deferrals Can Impact Your Credit: Here’s How

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Is Bitcoin And How Does It Work?
Investment

What Is Bitcoin And How Does It Work?

  • Updated

Not only is Bitcoin the first cryptocurrency, but it’s also the best known of the more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies in existence today. Financial media eagerly covers each new dramatic high and stomach churning decline, making Bitcoin an inescapable part of the landscape. While the wild volatility might produce great headlines, it hardly makes Bitcoin the […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News