Apply to help Longview staff make the city accessible and hire police and fire crews

People can apply to be on two boards to help the city of Longview make decisions.

People who apply to be on the Accessibility Advisory Committee can help the city of Longview make its activities and facilities accessible to people of all mobilities. The group advises the city on accessibility issues and supports the city's Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator. The group meets at 4 p.m. on the third Monday of every other month.

People who apply to be on the Civil Service Commission review and approve recruitments and testing to determine the qualifications for applicants for the city's police and fire departments, among other duties. The group meets at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

Neither position provides compensation. Apply at www.mylongview.com/506/Boards-Commissions.