Customers have probably noticed a change within Cafe Guse located in the historical Pounder Building. Local art lines the walls and the big red roaster has changed positions. The space has opened up and food has been added to the menu.

Formerly known as Guse’s Gourmet Coffee, the fourth-generation coffee shop underwent some changes about a year ago. The official opening of Cafe Guse was in July, but the space has been a coffee shop for nearly four decades.

The shop was struggling through the pandemic, so owner Sam Thompson, granddaughter to Ken Guse — the original owner and roaster — had a dream to transition the popular coffee shop into a cafe.

"I own the building and it was important to me to keep the legacy going," said Thompson.

She wanted to ensure the coffee shop would be here for the community. Renovations included adding a bathroom and seating, moving the roaster and opening up the floor plan to make it easier for customers to get around.

Thompson wanted the coffee shop to be a spot known for its experience instead of a grab-and-go, so she added food to the menu.

The cafe focuses on breakfast and brunch meals that are convenient to eat such as pastries, sandwiches, crepes and avocado toast.

"I want people to go and sit and take some time to enjoy the setting," said Thompson.

The coffee shop still offers all the classic drinks such as drip coffee, lattes and other non-coffee drinks such as teas and hot chocolate.

Along with specialty coffees such as doppio and a traditional macchiato, the cafe also offers flights of espresso and coffee for customers who want to learn about their drinks.

One specialty drink is a caramel white mocha dusted with gold flakes.

The cafe also offers merchandise, artwork from local artists and organic certified coffee beans.

When Guse retired, the family outsourced all of their small-batch roasting to their partners located in Oregon. The beans are roasted in Oregon in batches of 100 pounds. The coffee beans are also available for wholesale, which they sell to local businesses around town.

Thompson ensured that "it's still the same coffee and same roasting process."

She also said baristas are well trained in making the best product. "This isn't necessarily the quickest way to make a quick cup of coffee, but the most methodical," she said.

Cafe Guse Address: 1208 Commerce Ave., Longview Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Info: 360-425-8940 or orders@cafeguse.com