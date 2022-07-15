My name is Bruno and I am an eight month old Lab and Red Heeler mix. I am a shy... View on PetFinder
Italy's president has rebuffed Premier Mario Draghi's offer to resign after a key ally refused to back the government in a Senate vote. The presidential office said Thursday evening that President Sergio Mattarella “didn't accept the resignation and invited the premier to go to Parliament” to test support for his national unity government. Draghi, who was snubbed earlier in the day by his populist 5-Star movement allies, had told his Cabinet he was resigning because the majority that backed his government since its creation last year no longer exists. If the political crisis isn't resolved, Italy's president could dissolve Parliament, triggering an early election as soon as late September. Draghi is now expected to seek more support in Parliament next week.
A woman who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Longview to Rainier and back in April is serving about two years in prison after pl…
The death of a white, middle-aged man found last week just north of the Cowlitz Way bridge in Kelso has been ruled a homicide.
When people crave omelets, they head to the four-decades-old diner off Washington Way, near 32nd Avenue.
A woman died of natural causes last week during a local concert at Longview’s Lake Sacajawea.
A Kelso man charged in 2019 with two sexual abuse felonies involving a minor was cleared on both counts during a May trial in Cowlitz County S…
A body was recovered from the mouth of the Cowlitz River Monday evening.
A local business that started as a section within the clothing retailer Posh on Commerce around 2017 is now housed in the owner’s own brick-an…
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
