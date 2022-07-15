Italy's president has rebuffed Premier Mario Draghi's offer to resign after a key ally refused to back the government in a Senate vote. The presidential office said Thursday evening that President Sergio Mattarella “didn't accept the resignation and invited the premier to go to Parliament” to test support for his national unity government. Draghi, who was snubbed earlier in the day by his populist 5-Star movement allies, had told his Cabinet he was resigning because the majority that backed his government since its creation last year no longer exists. If the political crisis isn't resolved, Italy's president could dissolve Parliament, triggering an early election as soon as late September. Draghi is now expected to seek more support in Parliament next week.