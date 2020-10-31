Brock Myklebust newest MM skipper

Mark Morris High School AD Robert Blackman announced Friday night that Brock Myklebust has been hired as the next head baseball coach after the departure of Greg Bussell in October.

Myklebust was a first-team all-league catcher in 2013 while playing for the Monarchs before two years at Centralia Community College and two more years at Corban College.

The Longview native has already been in the MM program, serving as an assistant under Bussell the past two seasons while coaching Lower Columbia Baseball Club squads in the summertime.

“Whether it be at the Big League-level with a manager like Joe Torre, or the school boy-level with a coach like Joe Bair, catchers tend to be great students of the game, demonstrate tremendous leadership skills, and have the ability to inspire others,” Blackman said in a statement. “Brock Myklebust has these traits. Mark Morris is looking forward to having Mr. Myklebust as our head coach.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.