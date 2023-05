AI:Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Congress "must move quickly" to regulate artificial intelligence and convened a bipartisan group of senators to work on legislation.

TAIWAN:The United States reached a modest trade agreement with Taiwan, signaling Washington's support for the island democracy as it comes under increasing pressure from China. The first agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade is expected to set the stage for a bigger deal later, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Thursday.

JERUSALEM:Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some chanting "Death to Arabs" and other racist slogans, paraded Thursday through Jerusalem's Old City in an annual display celebrating "Jerusalem Day," causing new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.

MIDEAST:Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived Thursday in Saudi Arabia at the Arab League summit, a move expected to seal Syria's return to the Arab fold, in his first visit to the oil-rich kingdom since Syria's conflict began in 2011. The summit, which starts Friday, is a major step in normalizing relations following a 12-year suspension.

UNEMPLOYMENT:U.S. applications for jobless claims for the week ending May 13 fell by 22,000 to 242,000, from 264,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The weekly claims numbers are broadly as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs.

RENEWABLE ENERGY:The U.S. government greenlighted a proposed multibillion-dollar transmission line that would send primarily wind-generated electricity from the rural plains of New Mexico to big cities in the West, the Interior Department said Thursday.