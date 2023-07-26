ACCESS: President Joe Biden's administration announced new rules Tuesday meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The administration also proposed new regulations Tuesday to make state and local government websites and apps for services more accessible for people with disabilities.

INJURED: Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday, saying only that he was not "engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government."

ECONOMY: The Conference Board's consumer confidence index shot to 117 this month, the highest level in two years as inflationary pressures eased and the U.S. economy showed resilience despite dramatically higher interest rates, a new report Tuesday said.

INTERCEPT: A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the U.S. military said Tuesday, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region.

OPIOIDS: OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start executing a settlement that protects its Sackler family owners from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The company will become a new entity, and Sackler family members will pay up to $6 billion.

DESANTIS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee but was uninjured as he traveled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid.