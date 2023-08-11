NIGER: Niger's junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press.

ECUADOR: The six men arrested as suspects in Wednesday's assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are Colombian nationals, a police report said Thursday as authorities investigated the motive. The men were captured in a house in Quito, Ecuador's capital.

MOON MISSION: Russia launched its first mission to the moon in nearly 50 years on Friday, pitting it in a space race with India, which is also aiming to land a lunar craft this month. The launch of the Luna-25 craft to the moon was Russia's first since 1976.

POLAND: Poland intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus, the country's defense minister said Thursday as Warsaw worries about the presence of Russian-linked mercenaries in Belarus and migrants trying to cross the border without authorization.

JURY THREATS: Self-proclaimed white supremacist Hardy Carroll Lloyd of Follansbee, West Virginia, was arrested Thursday on charges that he made online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of Robert Bowers, who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the U.S. Justice Department said.

MIGRANTS: Tunisia and Libya took back 276 sub-Saharan migrants stranded in a desert region along the border between the two countries and brought them to shelters on Thursday. Libya said Wednesday that 27 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were found dead near the Tunisian border.

