Boys Golf: Kelso finishes second, R.A. Long third, Woodland fourth at invite

KELSO — Four teams gathered at Three Rivers Golf Course for the Kelso Invite on Wednesday. Mountain View brought home the win by shooting a 308, the Hilanders were second with a 335, R.A. Long placed third with a 351 to edge out Woodland, which shot a 354 as a team.

Woodland’s Dane Huddleston took the top individual spot with a low score of 70 across 18 holes to lead all players and shoot two-under par.

Riley Kirk was Kelso’s low scorer with 76 strokes to lead the Hilanders. Then came Rex Burt (81), Canyon Radar (88) and Landon Patterson and Gunnar Burt, who both shot 90.

Jay Nickerson was RAL’s low scorer as he finished the round with a 73 to lead the Jacks. Hewie Nguyen was next for RAL with a 79, while Riley Coleman shot a 94 and Aaron Ofstun finished with a 105.

After Huddleston, Logan Autrey was next for the Beavers with a 76. After Autrey was Keaton Stansberry (100) and Nathan Karchesky (108).

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris nearly beat Fort Vancouver/Hudson’s Bay by 100 strokes at Fairway Village golf course on Wednesday. The Monarchs finished 99 strokes below Fort/Bay with a 176-275 win.