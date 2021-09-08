Boys golf: Hilanders undercut Tigers

KELSO — The Kelso boys golf team clustered its five scores within three points in a consistent effort, beating Battle Ground 165-183 at Three Rivers.
Riley Kirk led the Hilanders at 4-over 40, tying BG’s Alex Salinas for medalist honors. But Gunner Burt came in right behind him on 41, and Rex Burt and Landon Patterson both finished on 42 to complete the team score.
Even Canyon Rader, whose 43 wasn’t counted in the Hilanders’ overall card, still finished just three shots off the lead.
Battle Ground, meanwhile, only had two other golfers finish under 50, and none besides Salinas under 45.
Kelso is set to host Heritage on Thursday.