 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys golf: Hilanders undercut Tigers
0 comments
Boys Golf

Boys golf: Hilanders undercut Tigers

Riley Kirk Kelso golf

Kelso's Riley Kirk watches a putt at the Beaver Cup on Sept. 1 at Mint Valley.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

KELSO — The Kelso boys golf team clustered its five scores within three points in a consistent effort, beating Battle Ground 165-183 at Three Rivers.

Riley Kirk led the Hilanders at 4-over 40, tying BG’s Alex Salinas for medalist honors. But Gunner Burt came in right behind him on 41, and Rex Burt and Landon Patterson both finished on 42 to complete the team score.

Even Canyon Rader, whose 43 wasn’t counted in the Hilanders’ overall card, still finished just three shots off the lead.

Battle Ground, meanwhile, only had two other golfers finish under 50, and none besides Salinas under 45.

Kelso is set to host Heritage on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says
Education

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says

Greene said the allegations made on Facebook last week quickly took off, amassing nearly a thousand comments and prompting calls to the school district that took days to handle. Some calls came from outside the community and even outside the state, he said, from as far away as Michigan and Illinois. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News