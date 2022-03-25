 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Score

  • 0

At Castle Rock

ROCKETS 9, BEAVERS 0

Woodland 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

Castle Rock 403 11 0 — 9 12 0

Batteries: WOOD — Silveria, Huffman (5) and Utter. CR — Kessler, Squibb (7) and Lee.

