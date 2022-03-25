Box Score Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At Castle RockROCKETS 9, BEAVERS 0Woodland 000 000 0 — 0 0 1Castle Rock 403 11 0 — 9 12 0Batteries: WOOD — Silveria, Huffman (5) and Utter. CR — Kessler, Squibb (7) and Lee. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Castle Rock Wood Box Score Battery Beaver Cr Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 1A/2A Softball: Castle Rock tosses combined perfect game to top Woodland CASTLE ROCK — The early parts of a softball season are typically reserved for working out the kinks. Teams identify their weaknesses and find …