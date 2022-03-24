 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Score

  • 0

At Toutle

DUCKS 23, CARDINALS 3 (5 inn.)

Winlock 000 12X X — 3 4 4

Toutle 3(11)6 3XX X — 23 11 3

Batteries: WIN — Eitel and Fray-Parmantier. Fraidenburg, Younker (5) and Gould.

