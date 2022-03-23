Box Score Mar 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At LongviewROCKETS 11, LUMBERJILLS 1 (6 inn.)Castle Rock 800 102 X — 11 8 0R.A. Long 000 001 X — 1 4 5Batteries: CR — Kessler and Lee. RAL — Bergquist, Terry (1) and Byrnes. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Terry Longview Battery Box Score Cr Castle Rock Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 1A/2A Softball: Castle Rock rolls over R.A. Long Castle Rock got off to a strong start and Payton Kessler shut down R.A. Long in the circle to help lift the Rockets to an 11-1 win to spoil th…