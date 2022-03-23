 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Score

  • 0

At Longview

ROCKETS 11, LUMBERJILLS 1 (6 inn.)

Castle Rock 800 102 X — 11 8 0

R.A. Long 000 001 X — 1 4 5

Batteries: CR — Kessler and Lee. RAL — Bergquist, Terry (1) and Byrnes.

