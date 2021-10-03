Boudreau's turn has come

Boudreau vs. Lee

Two years ago, Spencer Boudreau ran against Christine Schott for an open seat on the Longview City Council. The Daily News Editorial Board wrote an endorsement in favor of Schott on the grounds Boudreau was too inexperienced. Voters agreed. Since then, Boudreau has accumulated skill and knowledge. He has attended meetings. He has gone door-to-door. His homework is done. His dues are paid.

His opponent, Tom Lee, has a legal background that could be a good asset to the city. Many of the problems stacked on our civic front burners are closely tied to still-evolving legal disputes. But now the tables have turned, and Boudreau is the one whose experience speaks louder.

By its nature, public office often goes to the financially comfortable. Many officials have few memories of struggling to make ends meet — or if they do, those memories are from another time. Boudreau worked his way through high school. He has experienced homelessness. He has a street-level perspective on what it takes to get by, here and now. While Lee touts his legal education, we see Boudreau’s preparation and continued involvement as a better resume.