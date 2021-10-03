Boudreau's turn has come

Boudreau vs. Lee
Two years ago, Spencer Boudreau ran against Christine Schott for an open seat on the Longview City Council. The Daily News Editorial Board wrote an endorsement in favor of Schott on the grounds Boudreau was too inexperienced. Voters agreed. Since then, Boudreau has accumulated skill and knowledge. He has attended meetings. He has gone door-to-door. His homework is done. His dues are paid.
His opponent, Tom Lee, has a legal background that could be a good asset to the city. Many of the problems stacked on our civic front burners are closely tied to still-evolving legal disputes. But now the tables have turned, and Boudreau is the one whose experience speaks louder.
By its nature, public office often goes to the financially comfortable. Many officials have few memories of struggling to make ends meet — or if they do, those memories are from another time. Boudreau worked his way through high school. He has experienced homelessness. He has a street-level perspective on what it takes to get by, here and now. While Lee touts his legal education, we see Boudreau’s preparation and continued involvement as a better resume.
For a 21-year-old to collect endorsements from a swath of conservative figures such as Jim Walsh, Jeff Wilson, Peter Abbarno and the county’s Grand Old Party speaks highly of the work Boudreau has put in to be elected to the Longview City Council, Position 7. It’s time for him to get his turn.
Makinster vs. Wean
At a recent Longview Rotary forum, incumbent Chet Makinster said of local homeless camp residents, “If I had it my way, they would go out of town on a rail.”
At that same forum, challenger Angela Wean had a very different approach to homelessness. She decried one-size-fits-all answers, urged the city to attack the root causes, and spoke eagerly of sending mental-health professionals instead of police officers to certain 911 calls. None of these are bad things, but right now, Makinster’s frustration is more needed than Wean’s sympathy.
In late 2019, Longview agreed to a homeless camp on Alabama Street. The city extended the camp’s existence because COVID-19 is a public-health emergency. Now the city has declared its own camp is a public-health emergency. This is embarrassing and unacceptable. Wean’s suggestions are well-meaning, but what we urgently need right now is a way out of this self-created trap.
Wean brings great energy and eagerness to the table. She was quick with answers to questions Makinster greeted with a shrug. Her work experience and local connections are strong. But if elected to Position 6 on the Longview City Council, she needs to understand Alabama Street is blinking red. And if Makinster triumphs, he needs to bestir himself and look harder for ways to make a contribution.