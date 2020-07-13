Bonamici Statement on DeVos’ Dangerous Plan to Reopen Schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01) released the following statement in response to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ call to fully reopen all schools.
“Make no mistake – Secretary DeVos’ plan to force schools to reopen is dangerous to students, educators, and school staff,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “No school should be threatened into reopening before it is safe to do so, and the Secretary’s threat to withhold federal funding is an empty one because she has no legal right to do so.
“Our public education system faced serious challenges in Oregon and across the country before COVID-19, and the pandemic has exacerbated inequities and widened the achievement gap. Research indicates that learning loss will be worse for Black and Latinx students (10 months and 9 months, respectively) compared with the expected 6 months of learning loss for white students. In addition, only 6 out of 10 low-income students have been participating regularly in remote instruction, compared with 9 out of 10 of their higher-income peers.
“Over the past few months, teachers, parents, students, and school counselors and psychologists have told me about their struggles. Parents strive to keep students on task while balancing work responsibilities, but it’s stressful and extremely challenging. School districts are buying and distributing technology for remote learning, educators are working to contact and inspire students, and counselors are trying to address social-emotional needs virtually. Reopening schools is incredibly important to address these challenges and make sure all children receive a quality education, but the decision to reopen must be based on science and must make the health and safety of students, teachers, staff, and families the top priority.
“The last majority of funding for public education comes from state and local governments, not the federal government. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, state and local governments are facing a $615 billion revenue shortfall. We all want our schools to safely reopen, but they will need our help. The federal government must fulfill its role of advancing equity in education by providing our public schools and districts with substantial, additional funding to make sure they can equitably serve students and keep everyone in the school building safe. The $13 billion for K-12 schools in the CARES Act was a start, but this is far from the investment that’s needed. The House passed the Heroes Act to provide $915 billion for state and local governments, and importantly, makes a $58 billion investment in K-12 schools. The Senate must immediately pass this legislation to invest in our students and our future.
“This Administration’s rhetoric is dangerous but not surprising. It is indicative of a pattern that consistently ignores the significant needs of public school students, especially students of color and low-income students. I will continue to fight for critical funding, for reopening decisions that are based on science, and for all students to receive the quality public education they deserve.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!