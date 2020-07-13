Bonamici Statement on DeVos’ Dangerous Plan to Reopen Schools

“The last majority of funding for public education comes from state and local governments, not the federal government. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, state and local governments are facing a $615 billion revenue shortfall. We all want our schools to safely reopen, but they will need our help. The federal government must fulfill its role of advancing equity in education by providing our public schools and districts with substantial, additional funding to make sure they can equitably serve students and keep everyone in the school building safe. The $13 billion for K-12 schools in the CARES Act was a start, but this is far from the investment that’s needed. The House passed the Heroes Act to provide $915 billion for state and local governments, and importantly, makes a $58 billion investment in K-12 schools. The Senate must immediately pass this legislation to invest in our students and our future.