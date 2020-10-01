Boeing makes it official: Washington state will lose 787 production next year

"It became clear that consolidating to a single 787 production location in South Carolina will make us more competitive and efficient, better positioning Boeing to weather these challenging times and win new business."

In a news release later in the morning, Boeing said that its "analysis confirmed the feasibility and efficiency gains created by consolidation."

A big factor in that analysis was that the aft- and mid-fuselage sections of the Dreamliner are assembled in separate buildings in North Charleston and so can be rolled over on the ground to the final assembly line.

For Everett production, those huge sections have to be airlifted across the continent on Boeing custom-built Dreamlifter cargo planes. And for the largest model of the 787, the 787-10, the mid-fuselage is too long to fit inside the Dreamlifter, with this model built only in South Carolina.

How South Carolina became Boeing

The North Charleston manufacturing site was born out of the mess Boeing made of its global outsourcing plan for the 787 and grew bigger because of management's antipathy to the strong unions in the Puget Sound region.