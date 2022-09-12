Bo Nix accurate, efficient, free of big mistakes in leading Oregon Ducks to blowout of Eastern Washington

After a week in which Bo Nix was criticized for some poor throws and decisions during Oregon’s putrid performance in its season-opening loss to Georgia, the Ducks’ starter delivered an accurate, efficient performance that most importantly was error-free.

Nix was 28 of 33 for 277 yards with a career-high five touchdowns and had three carries for 18 yards to lead Oregon to a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

In his 36th career start and first at home at UO, Nix opened with 10 consecutive completions. He completed scoring throws of 13, 19, 13, seven and two yards, added nine first-down throws and went 8 for 8 on third- or fourth-down throws.

“I thought he made some really good decisions and operated really well,” Lanning said. “At times there’s a couple of plays that I want to go back and look at and see what he saw. Overall I thought he did a really good job of understanding what we were trying to get accomplished.”

Only one of Nix’s throws was in real jeopardy of being intercepted, and though he didn’t uncork a particularly deep throw in the air, he wasn’t asked to.

It was the second-best game for Nix in terms of completion percentage (84.8), fifth most efficient (205.4) of his career and his seventh-highest passing yards total.

Afterward he said a lot could be taken from Oregon’s response to an embarrassing 49-3 performance against Georgia and addressed how he’s handled the criticism of his play over the past week.

“I’ve been through that situation a lot,” Nix said. “It happens. It’s football, you’re going to lose games. You’re going to not perform as well as you’d like. But at the end of the day you can’t listen to the outside noise. Obviously my hope’s in Jesus Christ, so it doesn’t really matter to begin with, and I know that I have peace from him.

“It makes life a lot easier knowing that football is a small part of life. We’re here to inspire people and to be a salt, a light on the Earth. So that’s what I’m here to do; that’s what I’m around this team to do. They need to see how I responded to that. I can’t just go down in the dumps and be ‘woe is me’ and kind of quit. You can’t do that. It’s getting back to work, focusing up and try not to let it happen again.”

He became the first Oregon QB to throw for five touchdowns in a game since Justin Herbert did it, also facing FCS competition, against Montana on Sept. 14, 2019.

Nix connected with Terrance Ferguson for scores of 13 and 19 yards, Byron Cardwell Jr. for 13 yards, Troy Franklin for seven yards on the final play of the first half, and a two-yard score to Cam McCormick.

“We have a great group of skill players,” Nix said. “A lot of them are young, they’re really getting their first taste of playing a lot, starting, playing a lot of ball and I’m excited for those guys. They make my job easy. It’s fun to play with those guys.”