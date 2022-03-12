Bill Schonely retires after 50-plus years as Trail Blazers broadcaster, ambassador

Bill Schonely, the Portland Trail Blazers’ founding broadcaster who then served as a team ambassador for nearly 20 years, has announced his retirement, the team announced Saturday.

Schonely joined the Blazers as play-by-play broadcaster soon after the franchise’s founding in 1970. He coined the phrase “Rip City” and held his play-by-play role for nearly 30 years.

Schonely, 92, has been a Blazers ambassador since 2003, making community appearances and helping with the team’s outreach efforts.

“Bill has been a fixture of the Trail Blazers organization since its inception and will continue to be forever engrained in this city,” Dewayne Hankins, Blazers president of business operations, said in a statement. “We thank Bill immensely for his 50-plus years of hard work and everything he has given to our organization, the city of Portland and the entire NBA community.”

The team plans to honor Schonely at this season’s final home game, an April 10 matchup against Utah.

Schonely called more than 2,500 games as the Blazers’ play-by-play voice, including the team’s NBA championship run in 1977.

A member of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, Schonely also received the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 for his contributions as a broadcaster.

