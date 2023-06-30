Last month, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s chief of staff emailed him a draft of remarks for an upcoming state of the city address.

“This is just one section of the speech that the team was working on,” Bobby Lee wrote to his boss on the afternoon of May 16.

The passage pertained to what is known within City Hall as Project Orange — the mayor’s economic and community development plan.

One key component of Project Orange that has largely been kept under wraps: Putting a Major League Baseball stadium at the Lloyd Center.

The planned speech, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive through a public records request, described discussions with the Portland Diamond Project, the group behind the efforts to lure baseball to the Rose City, as “newly energized.”

When I exclusively reported last month that the Diamond Project was eyeing a Lloyd Center project as its boldest, and possibly final, effort to bring a team to Portland’s central city, it was unclear just how much support the effort had from the city’s top elected official.

Now we know.

“This ... will send a signal to the baseball world that Portland wants an MLB team,” Wheeler’s speech read.

The documents reveal that in addition to having eyes for Lloyd Center, the Diamond Project has made a $30 million offer to buy the 164-acre RedTail Golf Center, located in Beaverton but owned by the City of Portland.

But Wheeler’s planned remarks left no question about where his focus was: “The Lloyd Center is my priority site.”

Does Wheeler want to win over an agitated constituency?

Then he needs to make this happen.

It’s no secret that big plans are being laid on Portland’s east side. The Rose Quarter and Moda Center are due for major renovations. Interstate 5 is about to get a facelift. The Albina Vision Trust is seeking to create an inclusive, vibrant restoration of Portland’s largest historically Black neighborhood, with Phil Knight on board with a $400 million investment.

It all adds up to Project Orange.

That Wheeler sees baseball as the linchpin of all those parallel efforts is telling about the momentum the Diamond Project is gaining within City Hall.

And it’s telling about Wheeler, the embattled leader of a city fighting to restore its image, who seems to have finally embraced professional sports as the key to unlocking Portland’s potential as a global city.

His remarks emphasized the importance of working with the Trail Blazers on arena renovations to ensure the team stays. And in talking points emailed to Wheeler’s staff for a meeting with Blazers President Dewayne Hankins on May 12, Wheeler informed Hankins of his baseball vision and described “a broad sports and entertainment district anchored by the Blazers and a future MLB team.”

“Let me be clear,” that document continued, “my commitment to the Blazers is not lessened by my enthusiasm for MLB.”

On Thursday, Hankins told me: “We support this. We think the more sports that exist in downtown Portland the better.”

Portland sports could have used the kind of civic support Wheeler is now demonstrating years ago.

And it’s that support that makes baseball to Portland feel like more than the fantasy skeptics have long seen it as.

When Wheeler became mayor in 2017, Portland was a thriving destination amid an economic and cultural boom. It didn’t need baseball.

But now, in a post-pandemic world, a new stadium anchoring a large sports and entertainment corridor stretching from the Lloyd District to the Willamette River, flanked by retail and housing, is exactly what the city needs.

The documents, requested last month, include email correspondence between Lee and Diamond Project founder Craig Cheek. In an email, Cheek described RedTail as a “parallel path” but said the city had communicated it had more “tools in the tool chest” to assist with a Lloyd Center bid.

Ultimately, dropping a ballpark at RedTail, which opened as a municipal golf course in 1965, feels like a far easier feat to pull off — it’s set up on a tee, you might say. But it would be much less of a win for a city in need of a unifier.

At RedTail the Diamond Project would be negotiating with one owner: the City of Portland.

Conversely, Lloyd Center is a patchwork of several entities, making any real estate transaction far more complicated.

But one that would be worth the effort.

A draft copy of a letter of intent between the city and the Diamond Project reads that a ballpark at the Lloyd Center would “provide broader community benefits that cannot be achieved otherwise.”

This is an aggressive attempt to push the city forward.

In past years, Wheeler’s enthusiasm for attracting Major League Baseball could be described as somewhere between tepid and nonexistent. That has changed, and all the relevant stakeholders should take advantage of that momentum.

So many legacy projects in North and Northeast Portland coming together at the same time opens the door for big, audacious dreams. That’s what a Major League ballpark at Lloyd Center is. It’s complicated. It’s fraught. It’s maybe even unlikely. And it’s absolutely essential to the future of the region that it comes to fruition.

It’s unclear what timeline MLB is operating under to expand. Or if this proposal would win a competitive bidding process.

But the documents make it clear the Diamond Project hopes to have the site secured by the end of the year. Portland is also being pushed by potential bids elsewhere.

“I do believe we now have a real and credible competitor and threat in the Salt Lake City effort,” Cheek wrote in a May 1 email to Lee.

The vision in Utah, Cheek wrote, is “very similar to what we are envisioning. The time to is now to super charge our plans.”

Lee responded that the mayor’s office is committed to working with the Diamond Project to secure a location to attract a team as part of a mixed-use plan. “We are enthusiastic about bringing Major League Baseball to Portland,” Lee wrote.

It’s nice to hear that from someone in City Hall.

And it’s good to know Wheeler is a baseball fan.