Big Hollow Fire adds to Northwest's long history of major burns

Droughts and fire have always been a natural part of the ecosystem. They are one of nature’s way of renewal. But they have been growing in intensity all over the world and the nation.

The World Economic Forum reported two years ago: “While forest management and human development have increased wildfire incidence and risk, climate change has exacerbated the trend of large fires and contributed to the lengthening of the fire season, in some cases making wildfires a year-round phenomenon. In the Western U.S., climate change is a major driver behind the near doubling in burned area that we’ve experienced over the past 35 years, and has contributed to an increase in the frequency and severity of fires, while lengthening the fire season in some regions.”

Nationally, from 2000 to 2018 wildfires burned more than twice as much land annually than those from 1985 to 1999.

So, yes, the experts agree that there is a connection between the fires and all the carbon dioxide that our cars, factories, farms and other sources are belching into the air.

But other factors are at play, too. For years, well-intentioned fire-suppression efforts promoted by Smokey Bear campaigns allowed understory shrubs and dead vegetation to accumulate, setting the stage for truly catastrophic wildfires.