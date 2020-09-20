Big Hollow Fire adds to Northwest's long history of major burns

Waterfalls gushed with clear, cold water as we marched up Siouxon Creek nearly three weeks ago.
Between the small cataracts, calm pools of water mirrored the forest, and the stream glowed in shades of green and turquoise that darkened as the water deepened. Small trout hunted for insects, and water spiders glided among the polished cobblestones.
In rougher water, the creek bubbled and clattered over boulders and piped a soothing if monochromatic music into the air.
Temperatures were soaring elsewhere in Southwest Washington that day. But the creek and lush forest surrounding this Lewis River Valley roadless area were a natural air conditioner.
Sadly, much of this magical place is scorched now. Siouxon Creek is in the heart of the 22,000-acre Big Hollow fire that broke out in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest about a week after my son Nicky, friends Bob and Marie Grant and I hiked there. So some of the smoke we’ve been breathing comes from the velvet stands of Douglas fir, cedar and hemlock that shaded the watershed.
For the Siouxon, the fire is déjà vu — and a reminder during this time when millions of acres are ablaze in the West that catastrophic wildfires have a long history in Southwest Washington.
In 1902, fire burned about 70,000 acres of the Siouxon area and scorched about 85,000 acres of the nearby Cispus River watershed. The Siouxon was part of the so-called Yacolt Burn, which torched about 230,000 acres, an area 50% larger than the Mount St. Helens blast zone. Officials counted 38 people dead from the blaze, which at the time was the largest forest fire ever recorded in Washington.
There have been many other big blazes here, including those that got out of control after tribes or European settlers started them to clear land. In the late 1930s, for example, the supervisor of what later became the Gifford Pinchot National Forest estimated that about 500,000 acres of the forest (nearly 40 percent of its current land mass) contained burned area.
In Northwest Oregon, a series of fires collectively known as the Tillamook Burn occurred in six-year intervals from 1933 to 1951.They damaged 350,000 acres of old-growth timber. And Pacific County coastal pioneer James Swann wrote how a fire raged out of control there all summer in the mid-19th Century.
So catastrophic wildfires have a history here. But does that dismiss global warming as their cause, as President Trump has asserted?
Although this is a complex question, the short answer is “absolutely not.”
The Union of Concerned Scientists reported nine years ago and reasserted last week: “There is a strong connection between climate change and wildfires. Wildfire activity in the United States is changing dangerously, particularly in the west, as conditions become hotter and drier due to climate change. Past forest and fire management practices often exacerbate wildfire risk. Development patterns can both increase people exposed to wildfires and increase ignition sources that spark fires.”
Droughts and fire have always been a natural part of the ecosystem. They are one of nature’s way of renewal. But they have been growing in intensity all over the world and the nation.
The World Economic Forum reported two years ago: “While forest management and human development have increased wildfire incidence and risk, climate change has exacerbated the trend of large fires and contributed to the lengthening of the fire season, in some cases making wildfires a year-round phenomenon. In the Western U.S., climate change is a major driver behind the near doubling in burned area that we’ve experienced over the past 35 years, and has contributed to an increase in the frequency and severity of fires, while lengthening the fire season in some regions.”
Nationally, from 2000 to 2018 wildfires burned more than twice as much land annually than those from 1985 to 1999.
So, yes, the experts agree that there is a connection between the fires and all the carbon dioxide that our cars, factories, farms and other sources are belching into the air.
But other factors are at play, too. For years, well-intentioned fire-suppression efforts promoted by Smokey Bear campaigns allowed understory shrubs and dead vegetation to accumulate, setting the stage for truly catastrophic wildfires.
Another factor making fires more common and destructive is the expansion of housing in the so-called urban-rural interface, the area between cities and the true wilds. Put people in the woods, and you’re bound to get more fires. The U.S. Forest Service, for example, in recent years estimated that 85% percent of wildland fires in the United States are caused by humans – fireworks, unattended campfires, brush-clearing burns and other sources of ignition. This is not just a danger in California: Have you seen all the development in the Toutle Valley and Silver Lake in recent years, for example?
This problem may grow as more companies encourage employees to work from home in the wake of the COVID pandemic. That will help reduce our carbon footprint for sure, but it also will continue increasing wildfire risk in the countryside by increasing residency there.
Another problem is that the federal commitment to fire prevention has been shrinking for years. This is a major problem, because nearly 60 percent of the forests in California, 25 percent in Oregon, and 44 percent in Washington are owned and managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Federal spending on fire prevention has been shrinking. The budget for vegetation management fell from about $240 million in 2001 to $180 million in 2015, a decline of 24 percent, according to Politico.
As a result, there is a huge backlog of land needing treatment to prevent catastrophic wildfires. Returning California’s national forests to a condition that reduces future extreme fire risk would require treating 6 to 9 million acres a year. Currently, the agency treats a small fraction of that—approximately 200,000 acres per year, Politico reported.
Again, this is partly a result of good intentions. The Forest Service historically counted on timber sales for a good proportion of its revenue, but those have been slashed because of the need to protect watersheds and endangered species.
Efforts to restore funding are tied up in a political battle over GOP efforts to limit environmental reviews and legal challenges to future timber sales. Republicans also insist that funding for future national forest timber sales be increased. Critics say that timber production has little to do with fire suppression, which should be a goal in itself.
But while this debate continues, fires will continue to break out and spread, jeopardizing more treasured places like Siouxon Creek, and sending more toxic smoke into our communities.
Avid outdoorsman Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News and formerly covered forestry issues for the newspaper.
