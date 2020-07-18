Bend to tourists: Stay away

But the county has seen a growing number of cases recently -- 61 in the past four days, plus the county's first fatality from COVID-19. And given major outbreaks in other counties east of the Cascades, combined with the sheer number of people flooding into Bend recently, has led to fear of a spike, Russell said.

"We've definitely seen a surge in cases in younger people. Bend is a typical vacation spot for people and we've really seen a lot of out of state license plates recently," she said. "We can't afford to have the kind of spike we've seen in other places in Oregon and across the country."

While the season got off to a quiet start, tourists have arrived en force since the weather warmed. Occupancy rates in local hotels reached 95 percent over the July Fourth holiday, and the local outdoors and pubs have been mobbed, local photographer James Parsons said.