Behind double-double from Efe Abogidi, Washington State stays unbeaten with 90-62 win over Praire View A&M

Abogodi had his second double-double in as many games, stuffing the stat sheet with a team-high 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. Markovetskyy added nine points and five rebounds for a WSU team that had a significant size advantage against a team whose tallest starter checked in at 6-foot-8.

The Cougars missed 32 shots, but gobbled up the offensive rebound on 19 of those, setting a season high. WSU had 49 total rebounds compared to 30 for Prairie View A&M.

"I'm just going for it, I see the ball I just go get it," Abogidi said of the team's approach to rebounding. "I don't really think too much about it."

In total, five WSU players finished in double figures and four of them finished with at least five rebounds. Noah Williams scored 13 points to go with five rebounds, Isaac Bonton had 12 points with five rebounds, while both Andrej Jakimovski and Aljaz Kunc added 11 points.

The Cougars hadn't made more than 10 3-pointers in a game this season, but knocked down 13 of 27 from beyond the arc against Prairie View A&M. Jakimovski, Kunc and Williams contributed nine of those 3-pointers, each hitting three.

"I think it's a take what the defense gives you," Smith said. "They wanted to speed up the pace tonight and I thought we did a good job of spreading them out, when we penetrated we looked out and made some extra passes and got some really good looks. So, that was great and it was good to see. Hopefully we can build on that."

