Before voting, do your homework

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial is provided by The Columbian. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

They at least could have gotten Sam Elliott. Or maybe Morgan Freeman or Will Arnett or James Earl Jones.

The Carolyn Long campaign at least could have gotten some rich baritone to dub into the commercial over my not-made-for-TV voice. There is a reason, after all, that I am in newspapers rather than television or radio.

Instead, the Long campaign left my voice in the clip of The Columbian Editorial Board asking Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler whether she is going to vote for President Trump. And they show Herrera Beutler answering that, yes, she will vote for Trump. The ad is designed to link Herrera Beutler to Trump. Which might or might not be a wise strategy, considering that Trump won Washington’s 3rd Congressional District by 7 points in 2016.

Anyway, the odds are that you have seen the commercial. It is part of Long’s effort to unseat Herrera Beutler, a five-term congresswoman. And it is part of a fractious battle between the candidates.