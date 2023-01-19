One of the lasting effects of the global pandemic, besides the economic fallout has been the backlog of cases that only recently has the Cowlitz County legal system been able to slowly chip away.

The COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down jury trials for at least a five to six-month delay, but cases were still being filed, leading to the current logjam.

It's not just criminal cases that were put on ice; divorce proceedings, lawsuits, and sentencing hearings were all delayed. Even when the Event Center Courtroom was opened, it was still sporadic as trials would start and stop.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor told The Daily News, "We have always been open for resolution by plea, however pleas are driven by the availability of jury trials. As we have geared back up with jury trials, which drives case resolutions, we are limited in that we have only 2."

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said the Prosecutor's Office is better today since the start of the pandemic.

In 2022, Jurvakaian told The Daily News that attorneys handle about 550 to 580 cases, today Jurvakainen said the Prosecutor's Office deals with 434 active felony cases, the lowest since the start of the pandemic but still higher than usual.

The prosecutor's office is going through a staff shortage and currently employing two temporary attorneys and a staff member whose funding is expected to end in June 2023.

Court Commissioner Judge Stephen Warning has been acting somewhat as a substitute teacher as he would step in when judges go on vacation or are under the weather.

"I can't tell you how Judge Warning will be integrated in continuing in this role," said Judge Bashor.

Judge Basher said the superior court even uses District Court judges to cover cases.

The legal process was already profoundly frustrating before the global pandemic, as it requires multiple hearings, and at any moment dates change and judges can recuse themselves.

The Cowlitz Superior court has requested a new judge with the commission, said Bashor, but getting the commissions approved and accruing a new sixth judge takes years. Judge Basher said the superior court would seek board approval sometime in 2023.

The last judge to be added to the superior court was Judge Anne Cruser in 2017, after receiving local, county, and state support for the addition in 2006, meaning eleven years passed until Cruser arrived.

There is hope; Judge Bashor said the court received a grant from the State Justice Institute and performed by the National Center for State Courts that would make suggestions to address the backlog, supply improvements, and training for possible transitions.