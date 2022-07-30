Babe Ruth Regionals: Sandy eliminates Kelso

KELSO — The Kelso 15-year-old All-Stars had already proven plenty heading into bracket play at the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament. After blowing out South Coast on Friday to earn a 3-1 record for pool play, the host team met their long-term goal for the season.

“Very proud of this squad,” Kelso coach Travis Keele said. “Our goal at the very beginning of this summer was to, no matter what we did, get to bracket play at Regionals and that’s what we did.”

But after proving they belonged they ran into a force in Sandy, falling 10-0 in the semifinals and registering just one hit on the game.

“There’s always two or three really good ball clubs, and Sandy is proof,” Keele said.

Sandy had dominated throughout the tournament thus far, dropping 19 runs in their pool play opener and following with games of 14, 17 and 14 to finish pool play.

Kelso’s Sullivan Bratton had the tough task of shutting down Sandy on the mound and after holding them to just a run in the first, Sandy broke through in the second for five runs. Brady Hamer took over in the second and gave his best effort, tossing scoreless frames in the third and fifth while surrendering just one in the fourth before Sandy got things rolling again in the sixth. Hamer finished with 3 2/3 innings pitched and allowed five runs on seven hits with a strikeout.

“Nobody thought Brady Hamer would come in and throw like that…I guarantee they didn’t see Brady as one of the guys coming out and he held them down,” Keele said.

Hamer also brought in some much-needed levity for the blue and gold, taking the hill clad in a Fu Manchu style mustache painted on with eye black, much to the humor of the crowd and the umpires, who themselves were dressed in Hawaiian shirts.

“He’s one of those guys in the dugout everybody loves,” Keele said. “You’d love to have 12 Brady’s on a ball team. He’s just a happy-go-lucky kid that works really hard and his size does not matter.”

Sandy was able to finish things off with three runs in the sixth, loading the bases and forcing the Kelso infield to move in just for a single to poke past the defense to bring in the winning run.

Cody Stroebel had Kelso’s lone hit on the day as Sandy matched with 12 of their own.

Keele said that Kelso would have to be perfect to beat Sandy. Throughout the year they had done just about everything they could to prepare for a team like that, traveling to Arizona and playing 16U and even 18U teams along the way. They got beat up at times, but they won big games against older teams to strengthen them for the tournament.

“Just repeatedly practicing the right way, working pitch counts, how we pitch, back picks…teaching that this summer is what go them here to bracket play,” Keele said.

While Keele readily admitted “a lot of them didn’t want to see it end today,” the coach and Kelso Babe Ruth President was proud of all of his teams as the 15’s, 13’s and Senior Babe Ruth team all made their mark at Regional Tournaments this season and hopes they continue to grow as ballplayers.

“Hopefully in September they’re back out here swinging wood bats and just continuing to improve,” Keele said.