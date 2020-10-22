Attack ads, and spending accelerates in 3rd District congressional race

The 2020 rematch between incumbent 3rd District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Battle Ground Republican, and Carolyn Long, a Vancouver Democrat, is entering its final rounds, and the punches are getting heavier and more frequent, aided by millions in donations from outside of the 3rd Congressional District and outside of Washington.
Both national parties and national Super PACs are throwing money into the ring, as the contest appeared to be tightening with accelerated activity by both candidates. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report this week shifted its rating for the race from “Likely Republican” to “Leaning Republican.”
In the latest federal campaign spending reports filed this week, each candidate’s fundraising totals had pushed towards $4 million on Sept. 30, and each campaign said it had spent $1 million in television advertising in the first three weeks of this month, with more to come in the campaign’s final 11 days.
The advertising barrage this month has grown not only in frequency but also intensity, especially in a flurry of attack ads from Herrera Beutler, seeking her sixth term in the House of Representatives.
Her ads characterized Long’s assistance from the national Democratic Party as “money-laundering” and superimposed a photo of her Democratic opponent over video images of street riots in Portland. "Some would call it corruption," another GOP ad said, adding "We would call it Carolyn Long." Radio ads claimed Long would "take away your guns."
Long countered by emphasizing Herrera Beutler’s support for President Donald Trump, and her votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Each said the other was misrepresenting her positions, a pattern that began in their first matchup in 2018, when Herrera Beutler won easily, 52.7% to 47.3%. In the August primary this year, more than 55% of voters supported Herrera Beutler. She and Long had testy exchanges in a ZOOM debate earlier this month.
The severe limits on campaigning imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, record voter registrations and the president’s sagging poll numbers have added measures of uncertainty to 3rd District contest, and fueled the late fundraising and spending.
Typically, challengers, not front-runners, are more likely to use attack ads, challenging the incumbent's record. That's not the case in the 3rd District this election cycle, with Herrera Beutler spending most of her ad money in the campaign's final days going after her opponent.
In their Oct. 9 debate, Herrera Beutler worked hard to distance herself from President Trump, reminding her audience she had not voted for him in 2016. She said she no longer supports the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, especially its protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, defended the rights of citizens to protest and denounced racism and white supremacy.
Long, countering a Herrera Beutler claim, has repeatedly said that she favors a "public option" for health care insurance, and does not favor a "Medicare for All" national health insurance.
In one of her ads this month, Herrera Butler criticized Long for taking a $10,000 contribution from the Democratic Party. The GOP gave its 3rd District incumbent a similar contribution.
Abby Olmstead, Long's campaign manager, said this week that Herrera Butler has "devolved into personal and false attacks on Carolyn’s family to deflect from her own record of taking $1.85 million from Big Pharma, the insurance industry, and other corporate PACs and then voting their way.” Long's husband is former salesman for a pharmaceutical firm.
"Rep. Herrera Beutler took more than $192,000 in corporate PAC money in the third quarter, bringing the total to more than $584,000 this cycle, and nearly $1.85 million she's received throughout her career," Olmstead said. "Carolyn Long does not take donations from corporate PACs."
Through September, Long’s campaign had raised $3.55 million, nearly matching her $3.88 million total in 2018. Herrera Beutler’s 2020 total through September of $3.92 million is more than $1 million greater than the $2.7 million she raised in the 2018 re-election campaign.
Each candidate criticized the other for funding sources, and each claimed “Big Pharma” was behind some of her opponent’s donations.
In filings with the Federal Elections Commission one day before the Oct. 22 deadline – the last report before the Nov. 3 election, Herrera Beutler reported $939,000 in contributions of under $200 each, and $1.57 million in itemized gifts over $200 each. Contributions from “other committees” totaled $1.14 million through Sept. 30. She reported a total of $3.92 million in contributions.
ProPublica reported that Herrera Beutler’s campaign benefited from $491,000 in spending by the National Republican Campaign Committee; $406,000 from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a Super PAC founded by Colorado billionaire Sheldon Adelson; $78,223 from Defending Main Street, another conservative Super PAC, and $30,000 from the Clearpath Action Fund Inc., another Super PAC.
The incumbent reported her campaign had $1.74 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 1.
In her federal filings, Long reported $3.55 million in contributions, with $2.43 million in itemized contributions of more than $200 each. Her “other committee” contributions totaled $340,000 and she reported $721,000 in unitemized contributions, from donors who each gave less than $200.
The Democratic National Campaign Committee gave the Long campaign $937,000 through Sept. 30, according to ProPublica, which also said the campaign had just $257,000 on hand Oct. 1.
The Clark County congresswoman also got a campaign boost from the Trump Administration this week, when it announced a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant award of $3 million to the Port of Camas-Washougal to help establish an industrial workspace for use by local manufacturing employers.
The EDA grant will be matched with $2.5 million in local funds and $1.4 million in state funds, and is expected to create 130 jobs and spur $10.6 million in private investment.
