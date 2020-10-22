Attack ads, and spending accelerates in 3rd District congressional race

The 2020 rematch between incumbent 3rd District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Battle Ground Republican, and Carolyn Long, a Vancouver Democrat, is entering its final rounds, and the punches are getting heavier and more frequent, aided by millions in donations from outside of the 3rd Congressional District and outside of Washington.

Both national parties and national Super PACs are throwing money into the ring, as the contest appeared to be tightening with accelerated activity by both candidates. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report this week shifted its rating for the race from “Likely Republican” to “Leaning Republican.”

In the latest federal campaign spending reports filed this week, each candidate’s fundraising totals had pushed towards $4 million on Sept. 30, and each campaign said it had spent $1 million in television advertising in the first three weeks of this month, with more to come in the campaign’s final 11 days.

The advertising barrage this month has grown not only in frequency but also intensity, especially in a flurry of attack ads from Herrera Beutler, seeking her sixth term in the House of Representatives.