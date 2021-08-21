Astros again are unwelcoming hosts for Mariners, who suffer another blowout at Minute Maid Park

“It’s gotten away from us early in a couple of these games” Servais said. “But the effort level, the preparation — our guys are doing the same thing they’ve been doing all year long. We’re not maybe executing and there are mistakes. Once in a while you make some mistakes, they pop it up or they roll it over or you get the key double play ball to get you out of inning. That’s not happening here the last couple days, and you have to give credit where it’s due and they are swinging the bat very well.”

The Astros banged out 15 hits with Jose Altuve getting four hits and scoring three runs. Taylor Jones, who was a standout player at Kentwood and later Gonzaga, finished a single away from the cycle while driving in four runs.

Facing the Astros for the first time in his career, a team he will need to beat in the future as one of the top pitchers in the projected rotation, Logan Gilbert got to endure what so many other Mariners pitchers have felt over the past years at Minute Maid Park. That unenjoyable baptism by hits and earned runs allowed, resulted in his worst outing as a big leaguer. His final line: 4 2/3 innings, nine runs allowed on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts.