Associated Press Washington football rankings

Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (8) 1-0 89
2. Gonzaga Prep 1-0 79
3. Bothell 1-0 60
4. Puyallup 1-0 52
T5. Lake Stevens (1) 0-0 49
T5. Sumner 1-0 49
7. Union 1-0 30
8. Glacier Peak 1-0 19
9. Chiawana 1-0 17
10. Skyview 1-0 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Eastmont 11. Eastlake 7.
Class 3A
1. O'Dea (9) 1-0 90
2. Seattle Prep 1-0 72
3. Eastside Catholic 1-0 71
4. Bellevue 1-0 62
5. Yelm 1-0 50
6. Spanaway Lake 0-0 33
7. Kennewick 1-0 32
8. Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0 27
9. Mt. Spokane 1-0 22
10. Ferndale 1-0 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Auburn Mountain View 8. Lincoln (Tacoma) 8.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (9) 1-0 90
2. Lynden 1-0 80
3. Squalicum 1-0 70
4. North Kitsap 1-0 57
5. Hockinson 0-1 40
6. Lakewood 0-1 34
7. Steilacoom 0-0 30
8. Ridgefield 1-0 25
9. Archbishop Murphy 0-1 20
T10. West Valley (Spokane) 1-0 15
T10. Prosser 1-0 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Burlington-Edison 7. Othello 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8) 1-0 80
2. Eatonville 1-0 72
3. Mount Baker 1-0 59
4. Toppenish 1-0 50
5. Lynden Christian 1-0 48
6. Zillah 1-0 37
7. LaCenter 1-0 31
8. Montesano 0-0 21
9. Riverside 1-0 14
10. Connell 0-1 13
Class 2B
1. Kalama (8) 1-0 80
2. Napavine 1-0 66
3. Onalaska 0-0 56
4. Forks 1-0 52
5. Okanogan 1-0 50
6. Columbia (Burbank) 1-0 34
T7. Lake Roosevelt 1-0 31
T7. Toledo 1-0 31
9. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 1-0 15
10. Chewelah (Jenkins) 0-1 9
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8) 1-0 80
2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline 1-0 71
3. Naselle 1-0 64
4. Lummi 1-0 43
5. Quilcene 1-0 24
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pomeroy 12. Liberty Christian 7. LaCrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus 7.