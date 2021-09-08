 Skip to main content
Associated Press Washington football rankings
Kalama football celebrates a fumble

The Kalama defense celebrates a recovered fumble in the first quarter of the Chinooks' win over Woodland on Sept. 3.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (8) 1-0 89

2. Gonzaga Prep 1-0 79

3. Bothell 1-0 60

4. Puyallup 1-0 52

T5. Lake Stevens (1) 0-0 49

T5. Sumner 1-0 49

7. Union 1-0 30

8. Glacier Peak 1-0 19

9. Chiawana 1-0 17

10. Skyview 1-0 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Eastmont 11. Eastlake 7.

Class 3A

1. O'Dea (9) 1-0 90

2. Seattle Prep 1-0 72

3. Eastside Catholic 1-0 71

4. Bellevue 1-0 62

5. Yelm 1-0 50

6. Spanaway Lake 0-0 33

7. Kennewick 1-0 32

8. Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0 27

9. Mt. Spokane 1-0 22

10. Ferndale 1-0 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Auburn Mountain View 8. Lincoln (Tacoma) 8.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (9) 1-0 90

2. Lynden 1-0 80

3. Squalicum 1-0 70

4. North Kitsap 1-0 57

5. Hockinson 0-1 40

6. Lakewood 0-1 34

7. Steilacoom 0-0 30

8. Ridgefield 1-0 25

9. Archbishop Murphy 0-1 20

T10. West Valley (Spokane) 1-0 15

T10. Prosser 1-0 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Burlington-Edison 7. Othello 7.

Class 1A

1. Royal (8) 1-0 80

2. Eatonville 1-0 72

3. Mount Baker 1-0 59

4. Toppenish 1-0 50

5. Lynden Christian 1-0 48

6. Zillah 1-0 37

7. LaCenter 1-0 31

8. Montesano 0-0 21

9. Riverside 1-0 14

10. Connell 0-1 13

Class 2B

1. Kalama (8) 1-0 80

2. Napavine 1-0 66

3. Onalaska 0-0 56

4. Forks 1-0 52

5. Okanogan 1-0 50

6. Columbia (Burbank) 1-0 34

T7. Lake Roosevelt 1-0 31

T7. Toledo 1-0 31

9. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 1-0 15

10. Chewelah (Jenkins) 0-1 9

Class 1B

1. Odessa (8) 1-0 80

2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline 1-0 71

3. Naselle 1-0 64

4. Lummi 1-0 43

5. Quilcene 1-0 24

Others receiving 6 or more points: Pomeroy 12. Liberty Christian 7. LaCrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus 7.

