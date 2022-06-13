Ask the Experts
Related to this story
Most Popular
A laser show is set to replace the fireworks display on the Fourth of July at Longview’s Go 4th Festival due to a shortage of available companies.
At least one-third of Cowlitz County residents are eligible for free or discounted high-speed internet through a new federal program.
Police Blotter: Man reports finding his own stolen property Monday while working on a heat pump for a customer
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A private equity firm has taken over Foster Farms, a family-owned company that employs roughly 700 people at its Kelso plant.
KALAMA — A new noxious weed was recently discovered in Kalama and is the first documented location of Turkish Thistle in Washington.
A Cowlitz County District Court judge whose term ends in January cannot seek re-election without the approval of a state ethics committee, who…
Elementary school students watched as the Kelso High School graduating class of 2022 toured the hallways of their school, topped with caps and…
Less than five years after it was first created, the Cowlitz County commissioners are taking the chief-of-staff position off the books.
Law enforcement agencies from Southwest Washington and Oregon are looking for information about a man investigators believe is responsible for…
WOODLAND — The Oak Tree Restaurant, much like its namesake plant, has gone through many growth spurts and barren stretches over the years.