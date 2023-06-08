Jun 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Lower Columbia's Kelly Leak makes it to first safety during a game Agains the Spud City Mashers at Mark Morris High School on Tuesday, June 6. Lower Columbia's Zander Jendro delivers a pitch to Spud City at Mark Morris High School on Tuesday, June 6. The LCBC A's went on to win 4-3. KATELYN METZGER PHOTOS, THE DAILY NEWS Related to this story Most Popular Tacoma woman refusing tuberculosis treatment arrested This is only the third time in the past 20 years health officials have sought a court order to detain someone who is potentially contagious an… Longview man arrested on warrant after brief foot chase The suspect allegedly broke into two local Jiffy Lube stores. Longview's Concerts at the Lake series begins in July Here is the six-week schedule. UPDATE: Police: Parent attacks woman, officers at Longview elementary The suspect is currently in Cowlitz County Jail. Cowlitz County and Rainier fairs, festivals kick off mid-June First up, Planters Days in Woodland.