Construction crews work to replace two bridge expansion joints and a fractured floor beam on the Lewis and Clark Bridge in Longview on Monday, July 17. The bridge closed Sunday evening and will remain closed for up to eight days.
EMILY URFER PHOTOS, THE DAILY NEWS
