Wear and tear can be seen at the high school's main office entrance on Friday. Facility director Boyd Brown mentioned that door frames and the single-panel window frames are starting to give out as well.
KATELYN METZGER PHOTOS, THE DAILY NEWS
Facility director Boyd Brown shows off a galvanized water pipe from the cafeteria that rusted and broke apart from age. The pipe and most parts of the school buildings were last updated in the 70s.
