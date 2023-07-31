Jul 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Ben Gallegos sits on the porch of his family's home in the Globeville neighborhood with his dog, Coca Smiles, as the daytime high temperature soars toward triple digits Thursday in north Denver. A shirtless man guides his wheelchair down the bicycle lane along 45th Avenue as temperatures rise toward triple digits July 26 in the Globeville neighborhood of north Denver. DAVID ZALUBOWSKI PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Cowlitz County Fair runs Wednesday through Saturday Here is concert, carnival and rodeo information. New arrivals and rural residents drive Cowlitz County population growth Cowlitz County sees more deaths than births, but migration leads to population growth according to a new state report. Longview's 20th Avenue bridge is still closed a month later. Here's why. The bridge that crosses Lake Sacajawea between Nicholas and Kessler boulevards closed in June because crews fear the sidewalk support beams co… Two Kelso residents injured in West Longview motorcycle crash The driver was airlifted to the hospital, state troopers report. Rainier man sentenced for causing back-to-back Longview fires The suspect lit four fires on Aug. 26, 2022, damaging vehicles, homes, a barn, a portable toilet and a boat, according to court records.