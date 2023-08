Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski, left, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Cowlitz Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague talk during a round table discussion Monday, Aug. 14 about Divert Inc.'s plan to build a biogas facility in Longview. In addition to creating 35 to 40 new jobs in Longview, the facility will convert food waste from local businesses and producers into carbon-negative renewable energy.